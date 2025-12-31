Underrated nationally, Kevin Williams deserves real HOF consideration

In overdue news, former Vikings star defensive tackle Kevin Williams has been named a first-time finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's one of 15 modern-era players to reach that stage this year, and up to five will be inducted in the Class of 2026 if they receive at least 80 percent positive votes.

Williams deserved to reach this point in the process earlier than he did. This is his sixth year of eligibility and his first time even being one of 25 modern-era semifinalists, much less one of 15 finalists. That probably doesn't bode well for his chances of getting into the Hall next year, along with the fact that the finalist group includes players like Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Eli Manning.

But Williams, who has been underrated and overlooked from a HOF standpoint for too long, deserves real consideration for enshrinement in Canton, whether in 2026 or later down the line.

The 9th overall pick by the Vikings in 2003 after an infamous draft snafu, Williams was an instant force in Minnesota. He had 10.5 sacks as a rookie and earned first team All-Pro honors with 11.5 in his sophomore season. After a slightly down year in 2005, Williams was a first team All-Pro in every year from 2006 to 2009, forming half of the iconic 'Williams Wall' with nose tackle Pat Williams. Every year from '06 to '08, the Vikings allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL.

After beginning his career as a defensive end, Williams transitioned to defensive tackle and didn't rack up massive sack numbers. But he still finished his career with 63 sacks and 113 total tackles for loss, as well as 73 batted passes, 5 interceptions, 9 forced fumbles, and 4 defensive touchdowns.

The case for Williams making the Hall of Fame starts with his five first team All-Pro nods. There are only nine defensive tackles in NFL history with that many, and seven are in the Hall. The others are Williams and Aaron Donald, who will be a first ballot selection in 2029. There are five DTs with four first team APs, and all five of them are in too — plus several DTs with three or fewer. For a big chunk of the 2000s, Williams had a strong case as the best player in the NFL at his position.

The arguments against Williams are that he had a short-ish peak with only six Pro Bowls, his sack numbers aren't eye-popping, and he may have benefited from playing alongside Pat. There's also the StarCaps incident that led to a two-game suspension, but the two Williams were using that to try to cut weight for a contract bonus, not mask PED use.

Overall, Williams has a Hall of Fame resume. He's likely been overlooked because of the position he plays and the team where he spent 11 of his 13 seasons, but he deserves real consideration for induction — and preferably sooner rather than later.

