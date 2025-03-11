Aaron Rodgers to Steelers or Giants? Insider says 'don't rule out' the Vikings
- Rodgers could make his free agency decision by the end of Tuesday.
- Steelers and Giants appear to be the favorites.
- Does Rodgers to Minnesota make any sense at this point?
One cannot simply kill the Aaron Rodgers-Minnesota Vikings buzz with rumors that the 41-year-old quarterback is getting mega interest from the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Well, at least those rumors won't stop NFL insider Michael Silver from keeping the Rodgers-to-Minnesota speculation alive. On Tuesday, shortly after Daniel Jones reportedly signed with the Indianapolis Colts, Silver posted on X: "Don't rule out Aaron Rodgers and the Vikings."
"Giants have had great conversations with Aaron Rodgers, from my understanding," Mike Garafolo said on ESPN's Get Up. "Those conversations will continue and we will see if it's enough for Aaron Rodgers."
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky says it would be a "mistake" for the Vikings to add Rodgers.
"Aaron comes with a lot. Whether people like it or not, it's a lot. Do not bring that into your building. Do not bring that into your football team," Orlovsky said Tuesday morning. You're handing the keys over to a young player and saying, 'This is going to be your opportunity, lead us forward.' Bringing Aaron Rodgers in is going to hinder that in some capacity, stunt that in some capacity."
While Silver isn't counting out Minnesota, ESPN's Dan Graziano believes Pittsburgh is the frontrunner and he expects Rodgers to make a decision Tuesday.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio is also suggesting that Rodgers could ink a deal with the Steelers before Tuesday is over. Florio also pointed out that Rodgers wants to play two more years, which wouldn't make sense in Minnesota unless the Vikings are comfortable eating two more years of McCarthy's rookie contract.
There's also the money side of things. The only way Rodgers could possibly wind up a Viking is if he signed for super cheap because Minnesota has already doled out bags of cash in free agency to Byron Murphy Jr., Aaron Jones, Jonathan Allen, Will Fries, Isaiah Rodgers and Ryan Kelly.