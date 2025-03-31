Adam Schefter thinks Aaron Rodgers is still holding out hope for Vikings
All indication is Aaron Rodgers will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Except he still hasn't yet.
Rodgers has a standing offer in Pittsburgh and has been meeting with the team and coach Mike Tomlin. Yet, the 41-year-old free agent quarterback still hasn't signed on the dotted line. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are finding out what it's like to live in Rodgers' world. "They are in the dark," he said on UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio Monday.
Why hasn't he signed yet?
"I think he's waiting to see, if over time, there's any sort of chance where the odds of signing in Minnesota increase and that opportunity could open up," Schefter said in the radio appearance. "The Vikings have never fully dismissed it or squashed it. They haven't exactly embraced it right now, but they also haven't had OTAs with their former 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy back and leading the team and knowing what it's like."
The expectation remains the Vikings will head into the 2025 season with McCarthy as their starting quarterback, though McCarthy said in a recent interview that he hasn't been told he's the starter yet. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah hasn't ruled out bringing in Rodgers entirely, but reports have indicated it's not something Minnesota is pursuing currently.
"Those are Aaron Rodgers' three choices: Play for Pittsburgh, wait to see if there's another opportunity, a la Minnesota, that does, in time, open up or retire. Those are the three options," Schefter said.