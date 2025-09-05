Adam Thielen explains 'Year 13' while praising J.J. McCarthy and Justin Jefferson
Adam Thielen had a number of interesting things to say Friday during an interview with KFAN's Power Trip Morning Show, from applauding J.J. McCarthy's presence and attitude to Justin Jefferson's leadership, the 35-year-old Minnesota native did nothing but glow about his hometown team.
This is his 13th season, not 12th
Thielen has played in regular-season games going on 12 years in the NFL, but he prefers to refer to the 2025-26 season as his 13th because of the little known 2013 season in which he was stashed on Minnesota's practice squad from start to finish.
"I say Year 13 because they always take out my practice squad year," Thielen said, "but I count it because that's a lot of pounding on the body as well."
Impressed by J.J. McCarthy
Thielen has attended throwing summer throwing sessions with McCarthy over the last two years, so he already had a decent idea of what the 22-year-old Vikings starting quarterback is all about. But since being traded back to the Vikings, he's become even more impressed by McCarthy.
"You get maybe, what, six to eight throwing sessions in the summer together. The thing that stuck out to me most was just his attitude and mindset. You can just feel the energy and passion for the game, and I could feel that from the first time I threw with him," Thielen said.
"It was really cool to just see his passion and energy. And then now just being able to work with him a little bit, hearing him call plays in the huddle, [seeing] him kind of throw the ball in real football setting, I'm really excited. Excited to just be a part of his journey. He's got great pieces around him that can support him and help figure this out all together."
What's changed since he last played with Justin Jefferson?
Thielen and Jefferson were a 1-2 punch from 2020 to 2022 with the Vikings, but Thielen spent the past two years with the Carolina Panthers. Does he notice anything different about Jefferson since he last played with him?
"The biggest thing that jumps out to me is just his confidence and maturity. You just feel it from him. The way that he's talking to other receivers in individual drills, coaching them up. The way that he's talking in the huddle and off the field," said Thielen.
"He's always been a mature player, even from the get-go. But it definitely has stepped up a notch and you can just feel his presence around the building and the locker room. And just the way that guys look to him. Everyone is looking to Justin to provide energy and attitude and leadership."