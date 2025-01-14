After loss to Rams, Vikings' pick in 2025 NFL Draft is set
After their once-magical 14-win season came to an end in a blowout first-round playoff loss against the Rams on Monday night, the offseason has arrived earlier than the Vikings were expecting.
The first piece of the offseason for Vikings leadership will be figuring out what the heck went so wrong over the last two weeks. A team that had won nine games in a row lost by a combined score of 58-18 in the two biggest games of the season against the Lions and Rams. Then it'll be free agency, where the Vikings have a lot of cap space but also a lot of decisions to make on their own players.
And then comes the 2025 NFL Draft, which will be held in Green Bay from April 24-26. With this loss, the Vikings officially have the No. 24 pick in the upcoming draft. Their 14 wins gives them the lowest pick of the six teams who lost in the wild card round. They'll pick one spot behind the rival Packers.
It's a familiar draft range for the Vikings. They took Jordan Addison 23rd in 2023, Christian Darrisaw 23rd in 2021 (after trading back), and Justin Jefferson 22nd in 2020. Those all worked out pretty well. Taking Laquon Treadwell 23rd overall in 2016, not so much. The two players the Vikings have selected exactly 24th overall in their history are OT Korey Stringer (1995) and RB Leo Hayden (1971).
The Vikings' needs in the first round of the draft will depend on what they do in free agency, but at this moment, the positions that stand out are interior O-line, interior D-line, and cornerback. Running back is another one, but addressing that spot in the first round feels unlikely unless someone like Ashton Jeanty falls to their pick.
