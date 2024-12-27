Albert Breer says Vikings QB situation has been 'complicated'
Sam Darnold's excellent play this season for the 13-2 Vikings has "complicated matters" when it comes to what the team should do this offseason at quarterback.
Originally signed as just a one year bridge QB until rookie J.J. McCarthy, who the Vikings drafted with the No. 10 overall pick in April, was ready, Darnold has played at an elite level this season as he's led the Vikings to a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. So, what should the Vikings do this offseason with their QB dilemna?
Darnold has been so good that Minnesota's long-term view of the QB position has been complicated, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
In a mailbag column on Friday, Breer, while noting he's previously been on the 'Move on from Darnold and hand the keys over to McCarthy' train of thought, said he's flipped his stance because of the season Darnold is having.
"Darnold has played so well, it’s complicated matters. McCarthy’s been out since August, and I wouldn’t expect that he’d be able to show much until the spring. You’ve got a good roster full of players that should have a win-now expectation (they’re 13–2 as it is)," Breer wrote. "And so, to me, in service to those players, I think you have to think about the idea of franchise-tagging Darnold for 2025, even though the tag will exceed $40 million, and either give McCarthy another development year or open up a competition."
According to Over The Cap, the projected price to franchise tag Darnold next year would be around $41.3 million. That hefty price is part of what complicates the decision-making process this spring. Minnesota will have north of $70 million in available cap space to use this offseason, so while they can certainly foot the bill, that's a giant chunk of change they would be taking away from being able to afford top-flight free agents to help fill out a roster that is already competing.
Is giving McCarthy, 21, another year to develop, while eating into his rookie QB contract, the right path forward for the Vikings? It's difficult to say, but as Breer pointed out, it's not without precedent.
"In 2004, the Chargers drafted Philip Rivers to replace Drew Brees. Brees then won the job in camp, had a dynamite 2004 season, and the Chargers tagged him in ’05—he injured his shoulder at the end of that season. In the long run, though, that circumstance worked out for everyone involved," said Breer.