An updated look at the Vikings' backup QB options in free agency
The Vikings' backup quarterback options are dwindling a bit, but there are still several veterans out there who could be good fits alongside J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota's quarterback room.
First, here's a look at the notable names who are no longer available. Quite a few QBs have signed with new teams this week, most recently Cooper Rush joining the Ravens on Sunday.
- Sam Darnold: Seahawks
- Justin Fields: Jets
- Daniel Jones: Colts
- Jacoby Brissett: Cardinals
- Cooper Rush: Ravens
- Josh Dobbs: Patriots
- Mason Rudolph: Steelers
- Marcus Mariota: Commanders
- Mac Jones: 49ers
- Gardner Minshew: Chiefs
- Taylor Heinicke: Chargers
- Zach Wilson: Dolphins
- Nick Mullens: Jaguars
- Kyle Allen: Lions
The Aaron Rodgers situation continues to loom over the entire NFL offseason. According to The Athletic, Rodgers is interested in playing for the Vikings and is waiting for them to make a decision on whether or not they want to offer him a contract. It'll come down to Kevin O'Connell's judgment.
If the Vikings ultimately decide bringing in Rodgers wouldn't be the right move for their franchise in this moment, these are some of the names who are still free agents and could make sense for Minnesota:
Joe Flacco
The 40-year-old Flacco has played pretty well in 11 combined starts with the Browns and Colts over the past two seasons, going 6-5 with a 25/15 touchdown to interception ratio and a passer rating just above 90. The former longtime Ravens starter and Super Bowl champion can still sling it, and he could be a sensible target for the Vikings ahead of his 18th NFL season. He'd be an excellent mentor to McCarthy while providing some important insurance if the 22-year-old had to miss a brief period of time.
Ryan Tannehill
Tannehill wasn't on a roster last year, but he and Flacco were recently mentioned as possible Vikings options by the Minnesota Star Tribune's Ben Goessling on his newsletter. Tannehill turns 37 in July and struggled in his most recent taste of action in 2023, but he's got a lot of experience and might still have something left in the tank if he gets another opportunity. He shares an agent (Brian Ayrault of WME Sports) with McCarthy, which isn't insignificant.
Carson Wentz
Wentz is 32 years old and spent the 2023 season as Matthew Stafford's backup with the Rams, which gives him familiarity with O'Connell's scheme. He was with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs last year. Wentz, the former Eagles, Colts, and Commanders starter, has always had impressive physical tools. He's pretty far removed from the guy who was the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 and finished third in MVP voting in his second season, but he's still a solid backup.
Jameis Winston
Winston is one of the biggest names still out there, but he might not be the ideal fit for the Vikings from either an on-field or off-field perspective. The ultimate gunslinger, Winston is basically the extreme version of Mullens. And while his personality has made him a fan favorite in the NFL, he does also have multiple incidents involving alleged sexual misconduct in his past.
Drew Lock
Lock was with the Giants last season and the Seahawks the year before that. The former second-round pick started a career-high 13 games with the Broncos in 2020. He's just 28 and certainly has some tools, but Lock also has a career 78.8 passer rating.
Other deep-cut options
- Trey Lance
- Case Keenum
- Teddy Bridgewater
- Easton Stick
- Desmond Ridder
Russell Wilson coming to Minnesota seems unlikely, as he presumably is looking for a clearer path to a starting role in 2025. A reunion with Kirk Cousins has been speculated as an option, but he wasn't released by the Falcons before a $10 million guarantee triggered on Saturday, which suggests Atlanta will be keeping him as a very expensive backup this year.
Recommended articles
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.