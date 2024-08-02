Analyst predicts Jared Allen will finally get into the Hall of Fame next year
Will the fifth time be the charm for Vikings legend Jared Allen in 2025?
Allen has been a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist in each of the four years since he became eligible in 2021, but he has yet to reach the 80 percent vote threshold needed for induction. Perhaps next year will finally be the year he gets enshrined as part of football immortality in Canton.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell thinks that'll be the case. In a recent piece predicting the Hall of Fame classes for the next ten years, Barnwell included Allen in his class of 2025.
"Likely the first Hall of Famer to make an appearance on MTV's 'Jackass,' Allen had a solid case as the league's best pass rusher during his peak with the Chiefs and Vikings. He racked up 77.5 sacks over a five-year span between 2007 and 2011 and was a first-team All-Pro four times, although he never did manage a Defensive Player of the Year award."
It's a bit surprising that it's taken this long for Allen to get in. Not only does he have four first team All-Pro nods, he's tied for 16th in NFL history with 136 sacks. Everyone above Allen on the all-time sack leaderboard is in the Hall except for Terrell Suggs, who might be a first-ballot selection next year. If not for Suggs, Allen would've won DPOY with the Vikings for his incredible 22-sack performance in 2011.
Barnwell included a few other former Vikings in his future Hall of Fame picks: Adrian Peterson (first ballot in 2027), Patrick Peterson (2031), and Cordarrelle Patterson (2033). He also gave honorable mentions to Harrison Smith, Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, and Stefon Diggs, but doesn't think they'll end up in the HOF. Out of that group, Smith probably has the best chance.