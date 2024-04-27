Analysts Praise New Vikings CB Khyree Jackson's Fit With Brian Flores
New Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson, the 108th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is a Brian Flores corner through and through. Last year, Flores and the Vikings didn't play man coverage at a high rate because they didn't have the personnel for it. They want that to change in 2024. It's why they signed veteran Shaq Griffin in free agency, and it's why they just drafted Jackson in the fourth round.
Jackson, who turns 25 this summer, took a winding road to the NFL, which you can read more about here. What matters to the Vikings is the high-level play that he put on tape last year at Oregon. Jackson earned an 80.5 PFF grade in 2023, allowing 19 catches on 38 targets with just one touchdown, three interceptions, and ten total passes defended. Standing nearly 6'4", he has rare length for an outside cornerback. Jackson's size, physicality, and athleticism are major assets in press coverage, where he's able to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage and then mirror them throughout their routes.
Cornerbacks need to have tenacity and competitive toughness, and Jackson has plenty of both. His long strides and long arms help him close windows quickly, and he's got impressive ball skills to make plays in contested catch situations. Jackson can also be effective as a run defender and blitzer, with two sacks and five total tackles for loss last year.
The consensus from draft analysts is that Jackson is a great fit for what Flores looks for in his CBs.
Last year was Jackson's seventh year out of high school and his first year as a starter at the D1 level, so he still needs some coaching and development. But his special teams experience will be an asset in his rookie season, and his physical tools will give him a chance to earn defensive snaps down the line. In the fourth round, this seems like a strong value pick for the Vikings and a great fit for what their defensive coordinator is building.
