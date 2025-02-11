Analyzing Vikings' picks in prominent post-Super Bowl mock drafts
The Super Bowl is over, spots 31 and 32 in the draft order are set, and with that comes a new wave of 2025 mock drafts. We're just over two weeks away from the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis and just over ten weeks away from the draft in Green Bay. If you haven't been paying much attention to this year's draft and some possible names the Vikings could target, now is as good of a time as any to dive in.
We've rounded up several prominent post-Super Bowl mocks from across the internet. For each one, we'll look at their pick for the Vikings at 24 (or after trading down) and their explanation for the pick, then give our own analysis in addition.
Field Yates, ESPN: Oregon DT Derrick Harmon
We know the Vikings can create pressure with their deep edge-rush group and coordinator Brian Flores' scheme, but one thing they lacked in 2024 was a difference-making pass rusher from the interior. Harmon would fill that gap and more; he led FBS defensive tackles in pressures (34) during his breakout 2024 season at Oregon. Harmon has outstanding length and the power to control opposing offensive linemen at the point of attack.
Harmon makes a lot of sense as a Vikings target. The Michigan State transfer had five sacks, 11 total tackles for loss, four batted passes, and two forced fumbles this season for the Ducks. At 6'5", 310, he can rush the passer at a high level while also bringing the size and run-stopping ability that Brian Flores wants his defensive tackles to have. On Harmon, Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote that "there wasn’t a more disruptive interior defensive lineman in college football this season."
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen
It’s not impossible the Vikings (or the Chargers two spots earlier) go with a running back, as both Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton would be great fits in either scheme. Same time, the Vikings are in a division with the run-heavy Lions and a Bears team that just hired the Lions’ old OC. More help over the ball is always needed.
Nolen is one of my early draft crushes in this cycle. He's more pure pass rusher than someone like Harmon, but he's not a liability against the run either. Nolen was the No. 2 high school recruit in the nation in his class and began his college career at Texas A&M. He's an incredibly explosive athlete at 6'3", 293 pounds. Just 21 years old, Nolen had 6.5 sacks and 14 total TFLs this season. He'd be a home run pick for the Vikings, in my opinion.
Baumgardner did three rounds in his mock, and he has the Vikings taking Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins with the 97th overall pick in round 3. I'm a big fan of that selection too.
Mike Renner, CBS Sports: Georgia S Malaki Starks
While long-term starter Harrison Smith is technically under contract for 2025, he just turned 36 years old last week. The Vikings may look to replace him with a similarly versatile talent in Starks. Starks' ability to line up anywhere on the backend was made for Brian Flores' scheme.
Vikings fans might be hesitant around the idea of drafting another Georgia safety after the Lewis Cine flop, but it should always be about scouting the player and not the helmet. Starks is a stud who has size, range, playmaking skills, and versatility. He had 77 tackles last season and was an All-American in 2023. The Vikings will need a safety if Harrison Smith retires and/or Camryn Bynum leaves in free agency, but I might prefer to address that need in free agency.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Florida State CB Azareye'h Thomas
Note: Reuter has the Vikings trading down from 24 to 30, adding two fourth-round picks.
The Vikings face the possibility of a near-complete turnover at the corner position this offseason, with four veterans — including starters Stephon Gilmore and Byron Murphy — scheduled for free agency. Thomas' size (6-1, 191) and aggressiveness in coverage make him a first-round value.
I like the idea of trading down and getting some additional dart throws in the draft, provided the Vikings still believe they'll get a stud player at the bottom of the first round or early in the second. Thomas had a strong Senior Bowl and has a lot of traits that Flores likes in his corners. Despite having just two collegiate interceptions, his arrow is pointing up due to his coverage skills.
He has the Vikings taking Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson at 97.
Trevor Sikkema, PFF: Alabama G Tyler Booker
The Vikings could target a defensive back in this range, but their interior offensive line was also a weak spot in 2024 — and a reason they didn’t advance further in the playoffs. Booker is a rock-solid guard prospect who is talked about in high regard for his intangibles and how he approaches the game.
Depending on what the Vikings do to address their interior offensive line in free agency, Booker is a pick that could make a lot of sense for them. He's a mauler of a guard who can anchor in pass protection and also get out in space as a run blocker. It doesn't hurt that he was high school teammates with J.J. McCarthy at IMG Academy for a year.
