Andrew Van Ginkel credits 'anticipation' and 'instincts' in big Vikings debut
Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel credited his game-sealing pick-six on his instincts and anticipation.
Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday, Van Ginkel said he tried to replicate what he did last year when he picked off Giants QB Daniel Jones on a similar play.
"It was something I anticipated," said Van Ginkel. "I made a similar play last year, so I just tried to replicate that. Honestly, I thought I was going to drop it at first but I was able to corral it, able to collect it to my hip, and then score."
"Obviously, this is a common play and this was something I anticipated. I'm not really sure what his thought process is or how they're coached to throw that pass," Van Ginkel continued when discussing the play late in the third quarter of the Vikings' 28-6 win on Sunday. "For me, I saw empty and just anticipated the throw being out there. If you go back and look at it, I wasn't the only one reacting to it. (Ivan Pace) in the middle there was getting out and we had guys on the edge ready to set the point and get a tackle for loss as well."
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell noted in his Monday press conference that he had received a warning from game officials that a significant portion of the team's sideline was on the field, celebrating the interception. Van Ginkel said he "loved" the outpouring of support from his teammates and coaches.
"Honestly, it's about the joy and excitement. We got a lot of guys here that love football. Want to win. And they want to see people be successful," continued Van Ginkel. "When you have guys like that, who are willing to go out there and play hard and compete for one another, then when other people make plays, you're just happy. You're proud of them. You see all the work they put in. That's just the joy and just the fruits of your labor coming to work."
While this is his first year in Minnesota, Van Ginkel has previously played for defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Van Ginkel was a fifth-round selection by the Dolphins in 2019, when Flores was Miami's head coach. In three years under Flores, Van Ginkel accumulated 10.5 sacks, two fumble returns (including one for a touchdown) in 39 games.
On playing for Flores again, Van Ginkel said his confidence "starts with the trust in Brian Flores and the coaches we have here."
"Obviously they respect me and that's why I'm here. I'm excited to be a part of this defense. It allows you to play fast and be physical," said Van Ginkel. "When you can allow your instincts to take over and change the game, he is pushing for that. I'm excited to be a part of it."