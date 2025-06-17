Anonymous NFL coordinator praises Vikings rookie: 'Solid 10-year starter'
Vikings rookie left guard Donovan Jackson, the 24th overall pick in this year's draft, is viewed by some as one of the safer players in this year's class. No prospect is ever a sure thing, but Jackson's combination of size, athleticism, and college performance seem to give him a pretty high floor.
In a new article from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, in which various anonymous NFL people weigh in on their favorite offseason moves, one coordinator had good things to say about Jackson.
"You know why I really like this pick? He's going to be a solid 10-year starter," the coach said. "Not sure he's elite, but he will make a few Pro Bowls and be a really good player for a long time."
If that ends up being Jackson's career path, that would be a major win for the Vikings with a pick in the back half of the first round. They don't need him to be one of the best guards in the league, although that would obviously be a welcome development. They just need him to be a consistent, above-average blocker who protects J.J. McCarthy and opens up lanes in the running game.
The Vikings have high hopes for Jackson, who played left guard at Ohio State before kicking out to left tackle last season after multiple teammates got injured. They believe the 22-year-old has all of the tools to be an immediate starter and a very good player for a long time. That includes not just his athletic abilities, but his mental makeup and character as well.
Deep dive: Vikings' O'Connell, Adofo-Mensah explain why Donovan Jackson was their guy
Jackson seems likely to be a Day 1 starter for the Vikings at left guard, assuming he can beat out Blake Brandel for that job. If he plays like the team expects him to, it's easy to envision him living up to that unnamed coordinator's prediction and holding down that spot for the next decade. Given the Vikings' struggles to find consistent play at the guard position for quite some time, that would be massive.