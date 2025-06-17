Inside The Vikings

Anonymous NFL coordinator praises Vikings rookie: 'Solid 10-year starter'

Some believe Vikings first-round pick Donovan Jackson might've been one of the safer selections in the draft this year.

Will Ragatz

Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings guard Donovan Jackson (74) practices during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility.
Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings guard Donovan Jackson (74) practices during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Vikings rookie left guard Donovan Jackson, the 24th overall pick in this year's draft, is viewed by some as one of the safer players in this year's class. No prospect is ever a sure thing, but Jackson's combination of size, athleticism, and college performance seem to give him a pretty high floor.

In a new article from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, in which various anonymous NFL people weigh in on their favorite offseason moves, one coordinator had good things to say about Jackson.

"You know why I really like this pick? He's going to be a solid 10-year starter," the coach said. "Not sure he's elite, but he will make a few Pro Bowls and be a really good player for a long time."

If that ends up being Jackson's career path, that would be a major win for the Vikings with a pick in the back half of the first round. They don't need him to be one of the best guards in the league, although that would obviously be a welcome development. They just need him to be a consistent, above-average blocker who protects J.J. McCarthy and opens up lanes in the running game.

The Vikings have high hopes for Jackson, who played left guard at Ohio State before kicking out to left tackle last season after multiple teammates got injured. They believe the 22-year-old has all of the tools to be an immediate starter and a very good player for a long time. That includes not just his athletic abilities, but his mental makeup and character as well.

Deep dive: Vikings' O'Connell, Adofo-Mensah explain why Donovan Jackson was their guy

Jackson seems likely to be a Day 1 starter for the Vikings at left guard, assuming he can beat out Blake Brandel for that job. If he plays like the team expects him to, it's easy to envision him living up to that unnamed coordinator's prediction and holding down that spot for the next decade. Given the Vikings' struggles to find consistent play at the guard position for quite some time, that would be massive.

Read more

feed

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/News