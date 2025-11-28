Max Brosmer to start for Vikings in Seattle — plus more injury news

It's official: Rookie QB Max Brosmer will make his first NFL start for the Vikings on Sunday afternoon in Seattle. J.J. McCarthy did not clear the concussion protocols and has been ruled out for the contest, Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday.

Brosmer signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent this spring after spending one season as the starter at the University of Minnesota. Before that, the 24-year-old spent five years at FCS New Hampshire, including three full healthy seasons as their starter.

Due to injuries to McCarthy and then Carson Wentz, Brosmer has spent most of this season one snap away as the Vikings' backup QB. Now he'll get his first opportunity to play. Brosmer had a strong preseason, and the Vikings have raved about his ability to process what's going on and deliver accurate, in-rhythm throws.

"He's done everything to be ready when his number has been called," O'Connell said of Brosmer on Wednesday. "He'll be ready if that's what takes place on Sunday, and I'll have a lot of confidence in him if that's what happens."

"He's definitely a good quarterback," Justin Jefferson said. "To be able to fit in with this offense and create a spark for us, that's something that we really need right now."

It's a tough spot for a QB to make his first career start. The Vikings are 11.5-point underdogs for this road game against the 8-3 Seahawks, who have one of the best pass rushes and overall defenses in the league.

But considering how poorly McCarthy has played in recent weeks, the bar isn't very high for Brosmer to potentially provide and upgrade and spark the Vikings' offense, even in a tough matchup.

John Wolford is expected to be elevated from the practice squad to serve as Brosmer's backup.

Aug 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) scrambles against the Tennessee Titan during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Other Vikings injury news

Unfortunately, McCarthy is far from the Vikings' only injured player this week. Also ruled out for Sunday's game is left guard Donovan Jackson (ankle), who didn't practice all week. That means Blake Brandel will get the start at LG.

Five players are listed as questionable, including some of the Vikings' most important players: LT Christian Darrisaw (foot), OLB Jonathan Greenard (shoulder), DT Jalen Redmond (hip), S Josh Metellus (knee/shoulder), and S Theo Jackson (neck).

If Darrisaw can't go, Justin Skule would get the start at left tackle, which would mean Brosmer would be playing behind multiple backups on the offensive line. Greenard is hoping to return after missing the last two games. Redmond has been a surprise star and the Vikings' best defensive tackle this season. If either Metellus or Theo Jackson are out, Jay Ward would be in line for an expanded role at safety.

We'll find out the statuses of those five players when the Vikings' inactive list is revealed at around 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, 90 minutes before kickoff.

