Two Vikings O-line starters listed as questionable on final injury report

What kind of offensive line J.J. McCarthy will have in front of him on Sunday remains unclear as the Vikings head into the weekend. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw and left guard Donovan Jackson have both been listed as questionable on Minnesota's final injury report, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday afternoon.

Jackson, the Vikings' first-round rookie, is dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered a couple weeks ago in Green Bay. He missed last week's game in Seattle and didn't practice on Wednesday, but he was able to participate in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday to give himself a chance. If he can't play, Blake Brandel would be in line for another start.

Darrisaw being listed as questionable is slightly surprising, considering O'Connell said earlier this week that he was expecting his star left tackle to have his typical week of preparation after missing the Seattle game. Darrisaw was a full participant on Wednesday, then didn't practice on Thursday as part of a season-long maintenance plan with his knee. He was able to practice in some capacity on Friday, which is encouraging. Justin Skule would start at left tackle if Darrisaw can't go, but O'Connell sounds fairly optimistic.

"Both CD and Donovan got some great work in today," O'Connell said. "(We'll) see how they turn over over the next 24 hours, and hopefully have both those guys for the game."

Donovan Jackson in his NFL debut. | Images Courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings

Ruled out for the game are safety Theo Jackson and defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez, who are both dealing with neck injuries. Those are relatively minor losses on that side of the ball.

The only other player on the final injury report is running back and return specialist Ty Chandler, who is listed as questionable. He's been on IR since Week 1 with a knee injury, but he was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Chandler would need to be activated on Saturday if he's going to play.

#WASvsMIN final injury report



OUT: Theo Jackson and Levi Drake Rodriguez



QUESTIONABLE: Ty Chandler*, Christian Darrisaw and Donovan Jackson



*Currently in 21-day return to practice window pic.twitter.com/VILtezFMXX — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 5, 2025

For the Commanders, starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is officially back and set to start on Sunday after a three-game absence due to an elbow injury. The reigning NFL rookie of the year will pose a challenge for Brian Flores' defense.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, who has not missed a game since Week 2 of the 2018 season, is listed as questionable. Wagner missed Washington's first two practices of the week but was able to get in a limited session on Friday.

Inactive lists will be out at 10:30 a.m. central time on Sunday.

