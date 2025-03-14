Are concerns about J.J. McCarthy's health fueling Vikings' interest in Aaron Rodgers?
There appear to be three teams with a realistic chance of signing Aaron Rodgers and the Minnesota Vikings are one of them. The others are the PIttsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. Which way it goes is anybody's guess, but The Athletic's Dianna Russini provided more intel on Thursday.
"They know what's on the table, they know which team is willing to do what and pay which number. [Rodgers] has told them, at least his representation has shared with [the Steelers and Giants] that he will be making a decision soon," Russini said on the Scoop City podcast. "While all of this is happening, the Minnesota Vikings are having meetings and conversations about what this would look like."
Russini then raised potential concerns about quarterback J.J. McCarthy's health. Is the 22-year-old really ahead of schedule like he and the Vikings say he is following a season-ending meniscus injury?
"Where is he in this rehab? Kevin O'Connell told me on the red carpet on the night of the Honors at the Super Bowl that he was ahead of schedule, that he was doing well. Then at the combine I got the sense that maybe it wasn't that optimistic," Russini said.
How much is Rodgers going to cost? "I've had people in the league say you're nuts if you think he's going to take some big discount. There's no way."
Does that mean $30+ million per season? Is it a one-year deal or multiple years?
Despite all of the unknowns, Russini says Rodgers is "intrigued" by the idea of playing for Minnesota.