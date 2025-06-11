Amid speculation, Brian Flores praises Vikings' current cornerback room
There's been recent speculation about the idea of the Vikings pursuing one of the star cornerbacks that has become available, namely the Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey and recently-released ex-Packers standout Jaire Alexander. Because corner appears to be the one remaining non-quarterback question mark on Minnesota's loaded roster, it's easy to see the appeal of going out and getting a great player who can raise the floor and ceiling at that important position.
Maybe that's something GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will consider. But there have also been rumblings that the Vikings are more confident in their current cornerback room than some might think. It's a room led by Byron Murphy Jr., who re-signed with Minnesota after a six-interception Pro Bowl season in 2024. The leading candidate to be the Vikings' CB2 is Isaiah Rodgers, who was signed in free agency this year after a few solid seasons as a rotational player with the Colts and Eagles.
Defensive coordinator Brian Flores spoke about several of the Vikings' corners at a press conference after Tuesday's practice, starting with Rodgers, who the team is very high on. A sixth-round pick out of Massachusetts in 2020, Rodgers served a season-long gambling suspension in 2023 but bounced back nicely last year with the Super Bowl-winning Eagles.
"Zay's been on my radar since he was at UMass," Flores said. "Fast, playmaker, I think he's one of these late-round guys who found his way in the league in the kicking game and got in some games and made some plays. I've always thought he was a good player and was ascending, and when the opportunity presented itself that we could maybe acquire him, I was all in. I'm happy we got him. He's been a great addition. He's got great football IQ and acumen. That's something we've stressed throughout the group at all levels: secondary, second level, and D-line."
After the top two, you've got a couple intriguing 26-year-olds who are eager to compete. One of those is Jeff Okudah, who has become a journeyman after flopping as the No. 3 overall pick in 2020. He's on his fourth team in as many seasons, but the Vikings think they might be able to bring out some of the tools that made him such a great prospect coming out of Ohio State. Physicality is a big part of Okudah's game.
"He's really come in and, similar to Zay, not necessarily found a role, because we're not there yet, but between lifts and walkthroughs and meetings, trying to build a rapport with the guys on the back end, but also the guys at the second level," Flores said. "And asking questions, both guys have been great from that standpoint. Excited about them both and really excited about that entire group."
Another key name to know is Mekhi Blackmon, who was a third-round pick in 2023. He had a solid rookie season and was likely in line for a big role last year when he tore his ACL on the first day of training camp. Coming up on 11 months removed from his injury, Blackmon practiced on Tuesday and was moving around well.
"As a rookie, you saw the quickness, the speed, the acumen," Flores said of Blackmon. "I think he needs to build right on that. It was unfortunate when he went down last year, because we were excited about the possibility of him playing quite a bit. The way he rehabbed was incredible, honestly. Just kind of watching that. I remember we're in October, November, he's up, he's moving around, he's training. It was kind of a running joke, 'I'll see you in two weeks.' Now we're here, and to see him back out on the field is really a testament to his work ethic, his want-to, his belief in himself."
As things stand, the CB3 spot is likely between Blackmon and Okudah. Further down the depth chart, Flores brought up several other names in his presser. There's Dwight "Nudie" McGlothern, who made the roster last year as an undrafted rookie. There's also newcomers Ambry Thomas, Kahlef Hailassie, and Reddy Steward, who have all seen some playing time in the NFL for other teams.
Veteran Tavierre Thomas wasn't one of the names Flores brought up, but he's a key special teams addition who has played plenty of nickel during his career. Rounding out the room are undrafted rookies Zemaiah Vaughn and Keenan Garber.
"You can't have enough at that position," Flores said.
That quote from Flores was about the Vikings' current depth at corner. But one could also make the argument that the importance of cornerback depth is exactly why Minnesota should look to go out and add Ramsey or Alexander or another experienced player. It'll be interesting to see if Adofo-Mensah, in making a move or not making one, feels like the Vikings have enough at that spot.