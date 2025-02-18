At least one Viking ranked among top-101 NFL players. How many more are to come?
Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard was one of the 101-best players in the NFL in 2024.
That's according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), which is putting together a list of the 101-best players from the most recent season. The players ranked from 101-61 were released as of Tuesday, and Greenard came in at No. 82 on the list after a standout first season with the Vikings. It's worth noting, PFF's list is purely an acknowledgement, regardless of position, of the 101 best players in football in 2024, and neither past play nor future potential were included in its "PFF 101" rankings.
Greenard was the first Vikings player to appear on the list, and the only to come in from 101-61. In his first season in Minnesota, Greenard recorded 59 total tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and three passes batted down while playing in all 17 games. Greenard received an 80.8 defensive grade from PFF, including a 80.0 pass-rush grade and a 70.3 run-defense grade. Greenard was the 17th-best edge rusher among the 211 that were evaluated by PFF this season.
The Vikings signed Greenard to a four-year, $76 million contract before the 2024 season, and he became a key fixture on the defense in short order. For his efforts in his first season in the purple, Greenard received his first Pro Bowl selection.
While Greenard is the first Vikings player to appear on the list, he surely won't be the last as Minnesota should have several coming in from 60-1. Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson appear to be no-brainers as selections. Darnold had the best season of his career in 2024, throwing for 4,319 yards, which ranked fifth in the league, 35 touchdowns — also fifth — and just 12 interceptions while completing 66% of his passes. Darnold received an 82.7 offensive grade from PFF.
Jefferson ranked sixth in the league in receptions with 103 and second in receiving yards with 1,533 and his 10 touchdown receptions were also tied for sixth. Jefferson was the highest-graded offensive player for the Vikings, receiving an 87.2 offensive grade from PFF, eighth out of 98 receivers. Both Darnold and Jefferson were Pro Bowlers.
Another pair of Vikings Pro Bowlers could be in the mix, too, in linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., though they don't seem as much of locks. In his first season with the Vikings, Van Ginkel made an immediate impact, recording 79 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, six passes batted down, two pick-6s and a forced fumble. Despite a lot of the flash plays, though, Van Ginkel received just a 70.8 defensive grade from PFF, 47th among 211 edge defenders.
Murphy was a ballhawk this season, hauling in six interceptions, which tied for third in the NFL and was the most among corners. Additionally, he racked up 81 total tackles, 14 passes defended and a forced fumble. Murphy received a 72.8 defensive grade from PFF, which ranked 33rd among 223 cornerbacks. Perhaps in an indication of where Murphy stands on the list is Baltimore Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey, who had an 81.0 defensive grade last year, coming in at No. 61.
Offensive tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill should also be in the mix to make the list. Darrisaw received an 81.4 offensive grade from PFF, but he went down with season-ending ACL and MCL injuries in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, which likely eliminates his chances. O'Neill completed the season and received an 80.8 offensive grade from PFF, which ranks 12th among 141 tackles. He only allowed two sacks all season in 1,100 total snaps played. You could also argue linebacker Blake Cashman (71.6 overall defensive grade) deserves to be in the mix as well.
By the time PFF wraps up its top-101 list, there should be several Vikings in the rankings.