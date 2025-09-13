Banged-up Vikings elevate two defenders from practice squad
The Vikings, who will be without a few key players this weekend, have elevated two defenders from their practice squad to the gameday roster for Sunday night's showdown against the Falcons. Outside linebacker Gabriel Murphy and cornerback Fabian Moreau will be up to provide some depth for Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Murphy will be in the mix for snaps at OLB for the Vikings with Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion protocol) ruled out for the game. Dallas Turner will step into the starting lineup and has a huge opportunity in front of him, but the Vikings need other players to rotate in behind Jonathan Greenard and Turner. The options are Murphy, Bo Richter, and rookie Chaz Chambliss.
Signed as an undrafted rookie out of UCLA last year, Murphy was having a strong first training camp before landing on IR in August. He eventually appeared in two regular season games, including a 28-snap outing against the Falcons last December. Murphy then had 8 pressures and 1.5 sacks in two preseason games this year, so it was fairly surprising when he wasn't included on the 53-man roster. He went unclaimed on waivers and landed back on Minnesota's practice squad.
Moreau also spent last season with the Vikings. The journeyman eight-year veteran (also a UCLA product) signed with Minnesota in late July of 2024 after previously playing for Washington, Atlanta, the Giants, and Denver. He played significant snaps in three games, one of which came against the Falcons. Moreau played 39 defensive snaps in that contest and earned a 75.1 PFF grade.
Vikings No. 3 cornerback Jeff Okudah, like Van Ginkel, is in the concussion protocol and won't play. Beyond starters Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers, it'll be either Moreau or second-year player Dwight McGlothern who is next in line for snaps at corner.
Vikings-Falcons is a 7:20 p.m. kickoff on Sunday night. Inactive lists will be out 90 minutes prior.