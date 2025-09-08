Bears’ depleted secondary could mean big day for Justin Jefferson, Vikings
Perhaps the biggest wild card for Monday night's showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears is the health of star cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon.
Johnson, 26, has been selected to back-to-back Pro Bowls and is widely regarded as one of the top cornerbacks in the league. He's dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of training camp and he only practiced in a limited fashion last week.
Gordon, Chicago's top slot cornerback, was a late addition to the injury report when he showed up with a hamstring injury over the weekend. ESPN's Adam Schefter isn't sure either player will suit up for the Bears.
"They have a number of question marks around a number of their defensive backs. Jaylon Johnson, listed as questionable. I don't know that he's going to go tonight. I have my doubts about whether he's going to play tonight," Schefter said Monday on The Pat McAfee Show. "Kyler Gordon, put on the injury report with a hamstring injury. I don't know that he's going to play tonight."
The thought of Johnson not being on the field should make J.J. McCarthy and Vikings receivers smile. Especially Justin Jefferson, who was held to two catches for 27 yards when he was matched up against Johnson at Soldier Field last season.
Johnson prides himself as a shutdown corner, and the Bears don't have another like him.
"You lock up the No. 1 guy, No. 1 on No. 1," Johnson said this summer, via Bears On SI. "For me that's what I'm looking forward to doing. That's what I look forward to the most, that's what I train for, that's what I work hard for."
With Chicago also likely without starting linebacker T.J. Edwards, who is doubtful with a hamstring injury, they could be in serious trouble. Edwards is no small loss considering he finished last season with 129 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, along with four sacks and an interception.
Not only that, but third string cornerback Josh Blackwell is also questionable with a groin injury. That leaves Tyrique Stevenson, Nahshon Wright, Jaylon Jones and Nick McCloud as the only healthy cornerbacks on the 53-man roster.
The Vikings won't have Jordan Addison due to a suspension, but fellow receivers Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Jalen Nailor and tight end T.J. Hockenson have to be licking their chops.