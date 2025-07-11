All-NFC North Team: Jaylon Johnson rules roost and has Bears company
With the exception of one play, Chicago Bears cornerbacks earned a great deal of respect league-wide within the last two seasons and it's a tribute to the coaching of former cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke and also head coach Matt Eberflus.
The scheme and technique combined with their talent and brought the Bears to an elite level statistically, as they led the NFL in lowest passer rating allowed on Nov. 1 and still were second by the middle of the month.
It all came crashing down on defense eventually as the losses piled up under Eberflus' mistakes and the crush from an incompetent offense, but the play of cornerbacks held up strong enough to support a playoff team if they'd only had help. That is, it held up with the exception of one play by Tyrique Stevenson against Washington.
We all know the play.
There are probably even members of the isolated Moxihatetea tribe in the rain forests of Brazil that are familiar with the play.
Bears cornerbacks commanded three of the top five positions in voting for the NFC North's top cornerbacks, with Jaylon Johnson leading the way even after what was a slightly down year by his standards. He gave up career highs of 66.1% completions and 9.2 yards per target according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference.
Johnson has had some majestic performances when entrusted with the role of shadowing the opponents' top receivers, including when he allowed Justin Jefferson two catches for 27 yards on only five targets last year.
It's been Johnson's desire to hound the top opposing receiver all the time, and all the cornerbacks will get even more of an opportunity to match up as the Bears transition into coverage using more man-to-man with Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator and former Cowboys DBs coach Al Harris as their secondary coach.
"You lock up the No. 1 guy, No. 1 on No. 1," Jaylon Johnson said. "For me that's what I'm looking forward to doing. That's what I look forward to the most, that's what Itrain for, that's what I work hard for."
The strength of the Bear cornerback position includes slot Kyler Gordon and even Tyrique Stevenson, whose one play against the Commanders on the Hail Mary managed to overshadow some of his second-year improvement.
Gordon had the fourth-most votes of any cornerback in On SI balloting for All-NFC North while Stevenson was fifth.
In earning a contract extension and temporarily the highest average amount paid annually to a slot cornerback, Gordon could find he'll be used in numerous ways within the Bears defensive scheme, something like Allen used Tyrann Mathieu.
"Some of the things that I see him do and the way that he fits in the run game tells me that he could be a fit with safety also," Allen said when outdoor practices were beginning.
At the very least, he could be used more like as a rookie when he stayed on the field for base defense and then moved in the slot for nickel coverage.
As Gordon's reputation for tight coverage grew, his times targeted shrunk to a career-low 56 last year. He moved up the charts in Pro Football Focus grade to 20th among 222 cornerbacks graded. He had been 89th the previous season.
Stevenson's season will start with a severe camp challenge for his starting job from Terell Smith and possibly even rookie Zah Frazier. He's had to face this each of his first two seasons, but emerged as starter each time.
Stevenson's physical style of play could translate well to playing in Allen's scheme, although pass interference penalties are always a concern when DBs become more aggressive in coverage.
Covered up by Stevenson's boneheaded play against Washington was how teams found him less inviting of a target throughout the season.
His passer rating against in coverage dipped from a respectable 93.7 as a rookie to an outstanding 87.5 last year according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference. And his completion percentage allowed of 56.5% was better than Johnson's and Gordon's.
"What we love about him is he's got some length and he's not afraid, which, I think, those are two things that you really need to play corner, particularly the style of corner that we're looking for, guys that will come up, they'll challenge, they'll get hands on," Ben Johnson said. "Press, man-to-man, is something that we're going to do a healthy amount of, and we feel like he fits that mold really well."
Stevenson's TDs allowed shrank from nine to four last year.
What the Bears wouldn't have given for one more of those to have been removed.
The other top All-NFC North CBs in voting:
Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota VIkings
The Vikings cornerback was referred to by DJ Moore as the toughest he faces. Murphy is the Vikings' top cornerback and got to keep his job. Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin did not, as Minnesota had extensive secondary turnover. Murphy tied or third in NFL interceptions last year with six while earning his first Pro Bowl selection. He finished second behind Johnson in All-NFC North balloting.
"Murphy is the only player in the cornerback room who seems like a sure thing for the Vikings," wrote Minnesota Vikings On SI's Joe Nelson. "They'll also be relying on newcomers Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah, along with former second-round Mehki Blackmon, who is coming back from a torn AC."
DJ Reed, Detroit Lions
Detroit's defense merely needs to stay healthy and the Lions hope Reed can be an answer in problem area as a lockdown cornerback.
"In a division with so many talented receivers, Detroit sees Reed as a potential stopper," wrote Detroit Lions On SI's John Maakaron. "He is a crafty, tough defensive back who plays physical, which makes it easy to see him fitting in seamlessly with the team's defensive style."
Reed allowed a passer rating of 91.7 and 58.3% completions when targeted and defends the run well.
He finished third in balloting for All-NFC North cornerback.
