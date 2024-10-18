Behind enemy lines: Lions writer answers five questions ahead of NFC North showdown
The Detroit Lions get the first crack at the Vikings after the undefeated squad returns from its bye week. The massive clash appears to be the first tone-setter between the squads at the top of not just the NFC North, but the entire NFC. We got together with John Maakaron, publisher over at Lions on SI, and asked him five pressing questions ahead of Sunday's big showdown.
1. Is there anyone capable of generating pressure off the edge now that Aidan Hutchinson is out?
The Lions defensive interior of Alim McNeill, DJ Reader and Levi Onwuzurike have shown the capability of getting after the quarterback from the middle of the defense. However, many of their options on the edge are unproven. Josh Paschal, who was called upon to replace Marcus Davenport, is the most experienced of the bunch and has had limited production in pass rush through his first three years.
Opposite Paschal, the Lions could call on multiple different options. In addition to sliding Onwuzurike out on the end, newcomer Isaiah Thomas, Isaac Ukwu and James Houston are potential answers. How the Lions go about filling this void will be intriguing.
2. Who has the edge in the chess match between Ben Johnson and Brian Flores?
The Lions’ offense seems to be humming on all cylinders over their past two games. Jared Goff is playing at a high level, and the arsenal of weapons around him are all playing well. These are two of the best coordinators in football, and both will be tested. This should be a fascinating matchup.
3. Have the Lions fixed the red-zone scoring issues that plagued them in the first few weeks?
Ben Johnson has called several trick plays and creative looks inside the red zone. In the last three games, we’ve seen multiple hook-and-ladders, a wide receiver throwing a touchdown pass and passes directed at offensive tackles.
More than that, the run game has been established early over the last three games. Having the ability to run with either David Montgomery or Jahmyr Gibbs opens up the rest of the offense.
4. How much trouble are the Lions in if Carlton Davis (concussion) and Brian Branch (knee) are held out or not at full health against Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and possibly T.J. Hockenson?
The secondary has been better than it was a year ago, but there’s still lots of room for improvement from a statistical perspective. The injury situation with both Davis and Branch is concerning, particularly with Davis.
If Davis is unable to go, pressure will go to rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold. The Alabama product has been physical, but has struggled with penalties. This will be a huge test for him, regardless of who he’s matched up with.
5. What areas of Minnesota’s offense and defense do you think the Lions can expose?
The toughest area of Minnesota’s defense is coincidentally the best part of the Lions’ offense. How Detroit is able to succeed on the ground will go a long way in how this game is decided.
Defensively, the Lions have been very good against the run. They will have to find ways to get after Sam Darnold, because injuries in their secondary could make it a long day against Justin Jefferson and company. For the Lions, winning the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball will be pivotal in winning their first divisional game of the year.