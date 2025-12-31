How realistic are the Lamar Jackson-Vikings rumors?

Whether it's Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, or now Lamar Jackson, the Minnesota Vikings' unstable quarterback situation in 2025 has set the tone for what could be another offseason filled with rumors and drama.

If J.J. McCarthy is locked in as Minnesota's QB1 in 2026, the key pieces making decisions for the Vikings haven't publicly stated as much. That leaves the door wide open for rumors, which have included ideas like trading for San Francisco's Mac Jones, gauging Rodgers' interest if he decides to play another season, and even going the blockbuster trade route by targeting Murray, Burrow, or Jackson.

Jackson's name crept into the rumor mill on Tuesday when The Athletic's Mike Sando revealed what a "prominent" agent told him about the Ravens superstar quarterback: “The biggest story of the offseason is going to be Lamar. That is going to be crazy.”

What's more is that this anonymous agent mentioned Miami and Minnesota as ideal landing spots for Jackson. Sando wrote: "The agent loved Minnesota as an under-the-radar destination. The Vikings would send J.J. McCarthy to Baltimore as part of the deal, giving both QBs a fresh start."

Yes, that would be crazy. Jackson, who turns 29 on January 7, is a two-time MVP, and the only logical reason he isn't in the MVP conversation this season is due to injuries. But here we are, and Jackson, who has 18 passing touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games, has a chance to lead the Ravens to the playoffs with a win over the Steelers on Sunday night.

If it comes to the point where the Vikings are a possible trade partner with the Ravens, the elephant in the room becomes Jackson's contract. He has two years left on his deal, and acquiring him and his $74.5 million cap hits in 2026 and 2027 will be extremely difficult for a Vikings team that is projected to be $36.4 million over next season's salary cap.

What would a trade even look like? McCarthy and multiple first-round picks for Jackson? Baltimore could get value, but the Vikings would be in a world of salary cap pain and lacking draft capital to build around Jackson and Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings have numerous needs and limited cap space, so shedding draft picks would hurt the overall roster. Among the biggest needs are cornerback, safety (especially if Harrison Smith retires), running back, defensive tackle, and center (if Ryan Kelly decides to retire after three more concussions this season).

The guess here is that chatter about Jackson exiting Baltimore will cease to exist if he leads them to the playoffs. If they lose, perhaps the rumors will continue. At that point, buckle up, because the 2026 offseason could be a doozy.

