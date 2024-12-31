Brian Flores comments on controversial Tucker Kraft-Pat Jones II block
Packers tight end Tucker Kraft hit Vikings edge rusher Pat Jones II with a low block on Sunday, which resulted in Jones leaving the game with a knee injury. Many people have had opinions on the play since it happened. Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores weighed in on Tuesday, saying it was a legal play.
"It's a legal play. You know the letter of the law is, it's a legal play. I know there were some discussions about getting that one out (of the game). Obviously, that (proposal) didn't pass. It's legal, certainly a legal play," Flores told the media. "I think with the jet motions, those become hard because you're generating some speed, generating some force... because it's pre-snap and that's something you can control, I'm sure that's all going to be talked about, and the intent of the entire play."
Fellow Vikings defensive end Jonathan Greenard was not happy with the play and called it "pathetic" earlier this week, pleading with the NFL to make the block illegal. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called the play "totally legal."
Jones seems to have avoided disaster with the injury, but he remains questionable heading into this week's pivotal matchup against the Lions. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said, "he'll have a chance to even possibly make it this week," on Monday.
Lions defensive back Kerby Joseph — who's had his fair share of controversial hits, notably taking down T.J. Hockenson with a hit to the knee last year — also chimed in on the matter. He's had a bit of disagreement with Kraft as well, who has called him a dangerous player. Joseph commented a series of ellipses on a social media post, implying that he thinks it was a dangerous play.
