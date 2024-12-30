KOC gives encouraging injury updates on Vikings' Pat Jones, Aaron Jones
Kevin O'Connell said he got some "really positive news" on Vikings outside linebacker Pat Jones II and his knee injury on Monday.
Jones hurt his right knee on a low block by Packers tight end Tucker Kraft — which teammate Jonathan Greenard was not pleased with — in the first half of Sunday's game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Afterwards, O'Connell said he expected Jones to miss some time, though he wouldn't be sure until further evaluation had been conducted. Now, he believes there's a chance that the fourth-year player could be available for next week's massive game against the Lions.
"He'll have a chance to even possibly make it this week," O'Connell said. "We'll see how he works through it."
Jones has played 459 defensive snaps this season. He's third on the team with seven sacks and tied for fourth with 24 quarterback pressures, according to PFF. He also has one forced fumble.
If Jones does end up missing the game in Detroit, Dallas Turner would be in for a larger role as the top rotational OLB behind Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel. Turner, who recorded his third career sack in the second half against Green Bay, now has a sack or an interception in three consecutive games. He figures to remain involved regardless of Jones' status.
As for another Jones who left Sunday's game due to injury, Aaron Jones is doing fine with his quad contusion. It sounds like the veteran was taken out of the game mostly for precautionary reasons. He had 77 yards from scrimmage against the Packers and is up to 1,471 on the season, putting him 88 away from breaking his previous career high. There have been some bumps and bruises along the way, but the 30-year-old Jones has not missed a single game and is expected to play in his 17th of the season this weekend.
The contusion "should not keep him from participating this week," O'Connell said.
In other injury news, backup cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip) is progressing and has a chance to be available this week.
