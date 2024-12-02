Cardinals player seen mocking Vikings ‘Skol’ chant, then they lost
It's a kiss of death. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal is the latest player to mock the Vikings' Skol chant before losing in Minnesota.
Right when it looked like the Cardinals were going to leave Minnesota with a victory, Pascal simulated the Vikings' Skol chant between plays. Sam Darnold then proceeded to lead an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to take a 23-22 lead with 1:13 left on the clock.
Pascal is in his seventh NFL season, but his first with the Cardinals. He finished Sunday's game with zero receptions. He has been a reserve option all season, with only four catches for 15 yards on the year.
Vikings fans remember then Saints head coach Sean Payton famously taking a similar approach, mocking the Skol chant before the Minneapolis Miracle in 2018, so Pascal is not the first person to celebrate a little too early.
The Vikings began doing the Skol chant in 2016 when they moved into U.S. Bank Stadium and it has quickly become one of the coolest traditions in the NFL. The fact that it has reached the point of players and coaches mocking it, means that it's clearly working.