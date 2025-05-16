Courtside banter: Audio of Justin Jefferson, J.J. McCarthy, Steph Curry and more
Mic'd up videos are always fun to watch, but they're typically reserved for athletes during games. That's what makes the audio from Justin Jefferson and J.J. McCarthy sitting courtside at a Timberwolves-Warriors playoff game even more intriguing.
Bleacher Report captured audio from the Vikings superstar wide receiver and 22-year-old quarterback, including their quick conversations with Golden State legend Steph Curry and Wolves stars Julius Randle and Naz Reid.
Curry approached Jefferson and they shared mutal respect for each other. It was a cool moment considering Curry is, as McCarthy said, one of the "greatest of all time" in the NBA, and Jefferson is rapidly ascending in his pursuit to be one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.
Highlights from the video:
— "Greatness, dog," Jefferson told Curry, with the Warriors star responding, "Love, brody."
— "Show time! You know what to do. Come on!" Jefferson said during a quick embrace with Randle.
— Jefferson said he would choose basketball if there was another sport that he could play.
— "Let's go, Naz. You know what time it is," Jefferson told Reid. McCarthy chimed in, repeating, "Come on now. Come on now."
— McCarthy had Mike & Ikes for the first time in his life when Jefferson shared with him.
— McCarthy's conversation starter for Jefferson was a question about somebody he hasn't seen play tha the wishes he could, whether they are dead or alive. Jefferson went with Michael Jordan "or LeBron when he was at the Heat. McCarthy chose Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal during their run with the Lakers.
Watch the full clip here.