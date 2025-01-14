Darnold, Jones and 8 defensive players among 20 key Vikings set to become free agents
There is no time for emotions in the NFL. Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell preached going 1-0 every week during the season and now that the season is over after a 24-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the business side of the game takes over — and O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have big decisions to make.
The biggest decision is obviously regarding quarterback Sam Darnold, whose MVP-caliber regular season came crashing down in the Week 18 fight for the No. 1 seed with the Detroit Lions and then in the playoff game against the Rams. Minnesota has three choices with Darnold: 1) Sign him to an extension; 2) Let him become a free agent; 3) Franchise tag him.
Other players set to become free agents in March include running backs Aaron Jones and Cam Akers; quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Nick Mullens; wide receivers Brandon Powell and Trent Sherfield; left tackle Cam Robinson; guard Dalton Risner; tight end Johnny Mundt; safeties Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum; cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore, Byron Murphy, Shaq Griffin and Fabian Moreau; defensive linemen Jerry Tillery and Jonathan Bullard; edge rushers Patrick Jones II and Jihad Ward; and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.
That's a long list that includes three starters on offense (Jones, Robinson and Risner) and eight key players on defense (Smith, Bynum, Gilmore, Murphy, Griffin, Tillery, Bullard and Jones).
The Vikings could also be looking at coaching turnover if defensive coordinator Brian Flores is hired as a head coach, or if quarterbacks coach Josh McCown is offered a promotion as an offensive coordinator or head coach elsewhere.
Minnesota has an estimated $69.5 million in cap space — sixth most in the league according to Over The Cap — and they're likely going to spend every last penny to fill out a roster that was glued together with brilliance last offseason.
Aaron Jones and Cam Bynum have both said they'd like to come back to the Vikings. Is it feasible when Jones is fighting the age curve and there are talented running backs likely to be available to the Vikings in the draft? Bynum was a key in the secondary and a locker room favorite known for leading choreographed celebrations, but he is one of the best safeties in the free agent class and could command a significant contract.
Murphy is a Pro Bowl starter at cornerback and is likely to fetch a big contract as a free agent. Will Minnesota pay him before the NFL's three-day negotiating window opens on March 10?
Gilmore and Griffin are also likely going to get a lot of attention if they reach free agency, which will only drive up their prices.
It's clear that the Vikings will aim to improve the offensive line in free agency. The interior was not good in the biggest situations, which shines a spotlight on the inconsistencies of Blake Brandel, Dalton Risner, Garrett Bradbury and Ed Ingram. The tackle positions are set with Christian Darrisaw on his way back from a torn ACL and Brian O'Neill returning for what will be his eighth season.
Overall, the offensive foundation looks strong so long as the QB position has an answer. But there's a possibility that the only starters returning to the defense in 2025 are Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr. and Josh Metellus.
The roster and coaching was good enough to rack up wins in the regular season, but the 2024 Vikings, at least for one night, looked nothing like a Super Bowl contender when the season was on the line.
There's a lot of work to be done and it starts now.