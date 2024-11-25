Did Caleb Williams diss Sam Darnold or simply say what everyone else has?
Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams had a day against the Vikings, throwing for 320 yards and two touchdowns while nearly rallying Chicago to a double-digit comeback win. However, it was the other former USC quarterback on the field that took home the headlines for a stellar overtime drive that set up a Minnesota game-winning field goal.
Williams' postgame comments about Darnold have also caught people by surprise.
Many have taken Williams' comments on Darnold's success this season as a slight to the 27-year-old Vikings quarterback. On paper it's easy to see why Williams' answer to a question about Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell greeting him on the field after Sunday's game has been taken, perhaps, out of context.
"When somebody comes over to you that is having guys, Sam Donald even, out there balling, he's been a great coach so far, I believe," Williams said.
Sam Darnold even? That's the part that a lot of people view as a subtle shot at Darnold, though one could easily argue that Williams didn't say anything that the rest of the world hasn't already said.
But if you listen to what Williams said, it doesn't sound like a shot as his fellow USC alum.
While Williams' comments may not have been directly disrespectful, it's fair to see why many would think they are considering Darnold's NFL career since being taken as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft has been a roller coaster of more downs than ups.
This season, Darnold has revitalized his career, leading the Vikings to a 9-2 record while throwing for 2,717 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The nine wins and 21 touchdown passes are the most in a single season of Darnold's career with six games still left to be played. He's also completing a career-high 67.3% of his passes.
When asked about Williams, Darnold was impressed.
"I feel like he's playing really good football, just the way that he's confidently just ripping the ball," Darnold said.
"It's impressive, man, when he cuts it loose. I was watching the big screen in the stadium, and I felt like sometimes the camera couldn't necessarily catch up with the football. I feel like he's just got such an ability to just rip the ball in there, and obviously when he gets outside the pocket when he's able to run and make plays, he's very dangerous that way, as well."
Williams was complimentary of O'Connell, who had words of encouragment for Williams after the game.
“His message is just to keep going. Hell of a player, keep going, way to fight," said Williams when asked about what O'Connell told him on the field. "He said it sucks he got to go against him for a while -- he has to go against me for a while. But hell of a player. Excited to see me out there fighting, leading these guys."
“When you get a guy like him, offense and head coaching, his guys love him. A few old teammates over there that have talked about him, they love him. Met him at the draft, all these different things," continued Williams. "You believe, you hear and those encouraging words are important.”
O'Connell also had praise for Williams.
"You can see it when he starts creating off schedule and that change of direction and athleticism, and we had him dead to rights a couple times and he gets out and makes huge plays," O'Connell said. "It's going to be a challenge. We're going to have to play as consistently as possible and disciplined as possible against him as he continues to grow. I look forward to the challenge of competing against him because he's going to be a really good player.”