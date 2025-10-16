Disguised Justin Jefferson pranks Vikings' GM in hilarious video
Justin Jefferson might have a future in acting — or photography.
The Vikings' superstar wide receiver was featured in the latest episode of Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers on Amazon streaming service Prime Video. In the episode, Jefferson goes undercover as nature photographer Darius Frost, and hilarity ensues.
In one particularly incredible clip, which is making the rounds on social media on Thursday, Jefferson/Frost got the assignment of taking some new headshots for Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah inside the team's TCO Performance Center facility.
You'd think Adofo-Mensah might be able to recognize Jefferson, who he signed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension a couple years ago. But he most certainly did not.
Jefferson played his role as a nerdy photographer quite well. Some of his best lines include "Did you know the Minnesota state bird is the common loon?" and "Sorry Mr. Kwesi, I don't really know about football, so can you tell me what you do here?" He also asked a quite confused Adofo-Mensah to strike a "Viking pose" for a photo, to which the GM politely declined.
Watching the video while knowing it's Jefferson, there are some times where his voice and laugh seem pretty clear. But Adofo-Mensah didn't catch on, even when Frost mentioned how much he likes Jefferson. Then, after a few minutes, Kwesi finally realized what was happening while standing face to face with the photographer.
It's an amusing watch.
The full 28-minute episode features Jefferson getting into disguise and going to photograph flag football before revealing his talents, as well as an appearance from head coach Kevin O'Connell.