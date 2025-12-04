Justin Jefferson addresses media no-show after Seattle shutout

Following a shutout loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, Justin Jefferson left the visiting locker room without speaking to the media for the first time since he was drafted by the Vikings in 2020. Jefferson chalked the no-show up to his frustrations with the blowout loss, which was the latest and darkest low point in an abysmal 4-8 season.

"Yeah, I was just frustrated about the game. Coming out with zero points is something that I'm never satisfied with," Jefferson told media at TCO Performance Center on Thursday.

Jefferson had two catches for a career-low four yards in the 26-0 loss to Seattle. Not answering questions afterward was the latest sign of frustration for the star receiver this season. During the game itself, Jefferson was spotted by cameras sitting alone with a towel over his head. Earlier in the season, he jogged on the field during a live ball after an interception was thrown against the Ravens.

For Jefferson, he said his frustrations come down to feeling like the errors and struggles are the same things week-in and week-out.

"We lost and obviously I just feel like it's the same thing. I'm going to be sitting there, telling you guys the same exact thing that I've said the past couple weeks. The offense needs to get better. We need to focus up and execute and all of the things we've been saying for the whole season," continued Jefferson. "The frustrations and the emotions definitely were high after the game."

When asked on Wednesday about Jefferson's frustrations bubbling over once again, head coach Kevin O'Connell noted the "competitiveness" of his star receiver and said he wouldn't ever ask him to "accept the current state of where we're at."

By all measures it's been a down season for Jefferson, who is on track for the fewest receptions and yards of his career, outside of his injury-shortened 2023 season. When asked about the 2025 season as a whole, Jefferson said, "I wouldn't say (this season was) wasted."

"Obviously, it's a difficult season, probably one of the most difficult seasons, just off of the circumstances, having a young quarterback, having a different team, having young players on the team. So it's just one of those years. Not every year is going to be a top tier year," said Jefferson. "It's really a part of the game."

Jefferson acknowledged that he's had to have "a lot of patience" with the situation the Vikings have found themselves in this season. Despite the struggles and frustrations, Jefferson remains hopeful for the future of the team.

"There are going to be better times," he said.

