Does 'leg issue' affect Jaren Hall's chances of making Vikings roster?
Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall suffered a leg injury after taking a big hit during the third quarter of their 26-3 preseason-finale victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday in Philadelphia.
On third-and-goal with 11:34 remaining in the third quarter, Hall stepped back to pass and was forced to scramble to the outside. He eventually floated up a pass toward the end zone that fell incomplete, but Hall took a big, late hit as he released the football. Hall was slow to get up.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was mic’d up on the FOX 9 broadcast during the third quarter, and he took exception to the hit — “I hate that” — believing it should have been a penalty. After the Vikings kicked a field goal to go up 23-3, O’Connell revealed Hall was dealing with a leg issue.
“He’s doing alright,” O’Connell said on the broadcast. “It’s one of those things where obviously big hits sometimes you never quite know. You’re clearly worried about, when you take a direct kind of launch shot to the head and neck area like that, first and foremost, the flag is one thing, but Jaren’s health would be what I ultimately care about. His head is fine, he is fine. He does have a little, you know, just a little leg kind of issue right now, kind of working through it over there. More than likely, we’re probably looking at Matt Corral coming next series.”
Hall did appear to be OK after getting some attention on the sidelines, but that was indeed his last series as Corral took over under center for the remainder of the game. Whether Hall’s leg injury will be any kind of issue going forward is unclear, but it comes as roster cuts loom.
Regardless, Hall may have done enough to convince the Vikings to keep him around on the active roster. Before exiting Saturday’s game, Hall had completed 17-of-25 passes for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hall also had a strong preseason showing against the Cleveland Browns.
It will all depend on whether the Vikings are willing to retain three quarterbacks on the active roster. Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens are locks, and the Vikings could either keep Hall on the roster as an insurance option, or they could hope he clears waivers in order to sign him to the practice squad. The latter option wouldn't come without risk as Hall put a lot of good things on tape in recent weeks.