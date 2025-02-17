Draft, free agency 'dream scenario' for Vikings is unveiled by experts
Every football fan has a dream offseason scenario in mind. With nearly $60 million to spend in free agency and the 24th pick in the NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings are armed with the bones of a 14-win roster and the tools to upgrade weak spots on the offensive and defensive lines and in the secondary.
Of course, some dreams are realistic and others are fantasy. Yes, it would be great if the Jets released Davante Adams and he signd with the Vikings for cheap to team up with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. Without a doubt it would be amazing if soon-to-be-former Jets cornerback DJ Reed refused to pick up the phone unless he saw the Vikings calling. And it would be fantastic if Boise State running back and Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty fell to the Vikings in the first round of the draft.
Dreams can come true, but some aren't very likely. In reality, the Vikings have big needs on the offensive and defensive lines and in the secondary. That brings us to the "dream" scenario cooked up by the folks at Pro Football Focus, where two safeties have been identified as the ideal duo for the Vikings to acquire via the draft and free agency.
- The free-agent signing? Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.
- The first-round pick? Georgia safety Malaki Starks.
"The Vikings are facing a massive rebuild of their secondary, with Josh Metellus standing as the lone cornerback or safety left under contract who recorded 80 or more defensive snaps this past season. Snagging the top available safeties in both free agency and the draft would surely set this secondary up for success," PFF reasons.
"In the 25-year-old Holland and the 21-year-old Starks, the Vikings would have a vaunted tandem of young safeties to build their defense around for years to come. Given the creativity displayed by Brian Flores’ playcalling, the possibilities are endless if he adds these pieces to his unit."
In the safety room, the Vikings could lose Harrison Smith if he decides to retire and Cam Bynum could be gone as a free agent. In the cornerback room, Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore, Shaq Griffin and Fabian Moreau are all set to become free agents. Minnesota will surely put a big emphasis on restocking those positions, so a dream scenario where they pick up a couple standout safeties makes sense.