Emotional Harrison Smith on his future: 'I haven't wanted to think about it'
Harrison Smith was fighting back tears during an emotional interview after the Vikings were dumped from the playoffs by the Rams on Monday night. Smith had just participated in his 200th career regular season or postseason game — all with the Vikings — and it might've been his last, so it was understandable why the gravity of the situation would weight so heavily on the 13-year pro.
Ben Leber, the former Vikings linebacker turned radio sideline reporter, was equally emotional when interview Smith in the locker room.
"I just want to ust say thank you from myself and all the Vikings fans out there. You're one of one, and we all love you and appreciate you," Leber said, clearly choked up in the moment.
Smith responded in kind. "Thanks, Ben. I appreciate that. Appreciate the Vikings nation, everything they've always meant to me," Smith said with his voice crumbling with emotion. "Thank you."
Smith, fittingly, was Minnesota's highest-graded defensive player in the 27-9 loss. Of all his season, which include six Pro Bowl selections, a trip to the NFC title game after the Minneapolis Miracle in 2017, and one First Team All-Pro nod, Smith said 2024 was his favorite of them all.
"There's a lot that goes into this. It's not strictly players. I just want to give my thanks to everybody that makes it go," he told Leber. "Obviously I wish we could've had a better result today, but it's a tough pill to swallow right now. It's been one of the most fun teams I've ever played on in any level. There's a lot to be said about this group and I really just wish I had a couple more weeks with them to be honest."
Smith called the season an "all-time high" during his career, and he remains unsure about his future.
"I don't know. Probably chill out for a little bit, figure that out down the road," Smith said when asked if he knows what's next for him. When he does decide to retire, it'll be a life-changing decision. It's one that he's avoided thinking about.
"I haven't wanted to think about it, kind of selfishly live in the moment and I'm kind of still in that moment. It'll come when it comes," he said of his to-be-determined decision.