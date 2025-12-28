5 things that will give meaning to a 'meaningless' Vikings-Packers game

There's not going to be a whole lot on the line when the Packers come to U.S. Bank Stadium next Sunday to face the Vikings in the 2025-26 regular season finale. The 8-8 Vikings, despite their current winning streak, have been eliminated from playoff contention for a while. The 9-6-1 Packers, after losing to the Ravens on Saturday night, are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC, so they're expected to "rest key players" next week.

But that doesn't mean this Week 18 rivalry game will be pointless or have nothing to offer. On a basic level, no NFL game is truly meaningless, given how few of them there are each season. And when it's the Vikings and Packers, meeting for the 131st time in their histories, it'll always matter to the fans.

Beyond that, here are four things (and maybe a fifth) that will give next Sunday's game meaning.

1. Vikings looking to finish strong

A month ago, the Vikings were 4-8 after getting shut out in Seattle for their second straight embarrassing road loss. Since then, they've ripped off four wins in a row, including impressive ones over the Cowboys and Lions. They now have a chance to finish above .500, which would at least mean something even if it's not going to result in a playoff appearance. How much it would mean is open to interpretation, but the positive way to look at it is as proof of a winning culture in the organization under Kevin O'Connell.

2. Jefferson's pursuit of a thousand

In what has been the strangest and most difficult individual season of his career, Justin Jefferson is sitting on 947 receiving yards through 16 games. That means he needs 53 to at least reach the 1,000-yard mark that holds plenty of meaning for receivers. If Jefferson can do it, he'd join Randy Moss and Mike Evans as the only players in NFL history to reach 1K in each of their first six seasons. If he can't do it, it'll be a weird stain on his statistical resume.

53 yards sounds like it should be easy for Jefferson, but he's only gotten that in two of the last nine contests. Look for O'Connell and whoever's playing quarterback to be well aware of just how many yards the face of the franchise needs to reach that milestone.

3. One more opportunity for a red-hot defense

Coming off of an all-time performance on Thursday against the Lions, Brian Flores' defense gets one more chance to take the field and wreak some havoc next week against whoever's playing quarterback for Green Bay. The Vikings have been dominant defensively during this four-game win streak and rank fourth in opponent EPA per play on the season. That's how they're 8-8 despite ranking 30th in EPA per dropback on offense.

It's one more opportunity to watch guys like Eric Wilson and Jalen Redmond, who have had incredible breakout seasons. Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner have been balling at the OLB position. Blake Cashman has been all over the field. Byron Murphy Jr. has looked more like himself recently. And there's one other player to watch who deserves his own section in this article.

Calling plays from the sideline will be Flores in what could perhaps be his final game with the Vikings. His contract expires after the season, and although Minnesota would love to keep him, he's made a case for himself to either be a head coach next year or become the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the league.

4. A swan song for Harrison Smith?

The story of Thursday's game was the performance of Smith, the potential future Hall of Fame safety who has spent his entire 14-year career with the Vikings. He had a sack and an interception among several other big plays in that game, and afterwards, he was emotional in the locker room.

Smith is still playing at a high level and the Vikings would love to see him return for a 15th year, but there's very much a chance that Sunday's game could be his last. That makes this one worth savoring. Smith will undoubtedly get quite the reception from fans at U.S. Bank Stadium next week, and then he'll go out and look to record the 40th interception of his incredible career.

5. One more chance for growth from McCarthy (maybe)

As of now, it's unclear if J.J. McCarthy (hand) has a realistic chance to play in this game. It'll all come down to how well he can grip the football, according to O'Connell. If he is able to play, he'll be one of the main reasons to tune in. It would be one final chance for McCarthy to put his development on display and make an impression heading into a huge offseason for him and the Vikings. If he doesn't play, another start for Max Brosmer would put a damper on the excitement around the game, even if it wouldn't negate any of the four items above this one.

