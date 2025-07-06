Ex-NFL All-Pro calls Cris Carter one of most 'overrated' WRs in NFL history
There is some good old-fashioned internet beef brewing between legendary Vikings wide receiver Cris Carter and former NFL stars Chad Johnson and Asante Samuel.
Johnson was being his typical over-confident self on a podcast earlier this year when he claimed that he could beat current Jaguars CB/WR Travis Hunter in 10 straight one-on-one reps today, despite being 47 years old. Carter thought Johnson's claim was ridiculous and began questioning Johnson's NFL career, essentially calling him overrated.
Fast-forward to today, Samuel, a former NFL All-Pro, thought Carter was overstepping his bounds, and he called the former Vikings WR and NFL Hall of Famer overrated.
"I think Cris Carter was great during his time, he was a [heck] of a route runner and he had some of the best hands in football... but he is really beside himself coming for Chad Johnson," Samuel said on his podcast. "He was nothing more than a possession receiver... a receiver that catches the ball and is immediately tackled... Cris Carter is one of the most overrated [wide receivers] to ever come in the NFL, or into the Hall of Fame."
Carter is widely regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play football. His 1,101 career receptions rank sixth all-time, his 13,899 receiving yards rank 13th and his 130 career touchdowns rank fourth. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2013, so calling him overrated seems a bit extreme.
"As a cornerback, what do I have to worry about, covering a guy like Chris Carter? He's going to run a nice, crispy route and get tackled immediately," Samuel continued. "I am not worried about him running past me. So what fear does he put in any cornerback or defense?"
Many fans online have begun to debate whether Carter or Johnson's had a better career, which is not a fair argument, nor what Samuel's point seemed to be. Ultimately, all three players had great NFL careers, but Carter is the only one currently in the Hall of Fame.