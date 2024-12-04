Ex-Viking Chuck Foreman disappointed to not make cut as Hall of Fame finalist
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday that three former players have been named as finalists for the Class of 2025 in the Seniors category: Maxie Baughan, Sterling Sharpe, and Jim Tyrer.
That means former Vikings Chuck Foreman and Jim Marshall, who made the cut to 31 players earlier this year, are no longer in the running. The Seniors category includes players who last played in 1999 or earlier.
Foreman took to social media on Wednesday to express his disappointment, while also showing that he has a positive outlook on the situation.
"I’ve always said that football has been one of the great blessings of my life," Foreman wrote on X/Twitter. "While it’s a disappointment not to be selected in this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class, it’s not something that defines me. I’m incredibly grateful for the unwavering support from the fans, my teammates, and everyone who has been part of this journey. I believe I’ve made an impact on the game and that’s something I’ll always be proud of. If the call ever comes I’ll welcome it with open arms but if not, know this, I'm in a great place in my life knowing I gave this game everything I had. Skol."
Foreman was the NFL's rookie of the year in 1973 and made the Pro Bowl in each of the first five seasons of his career. He was ahead of his time as a dual threat running back who racked up catches, yards, and touchdowns as a receiver out of the backfield. In just seven years with the Vikings, he racked up 8,944 yards from scrimmage and 75 touchdowns. Foreman made three All-Pro teams, earning first team honors in 1975 when he had 1,761 yards, 22 touchdowns, and led the league with 73 receptions.
Marshall has arguably been deserving of a spot in Canton for a long time. One of the famed Purple People Eaters, he was the NFL's original ironman. Marshall started 289 consecutive games, a record streak that has only been surpassed by Brett Favre since. He made just two Pro Bowls in his career, but he had 130.5 sacks in a 20-year career that included the first 19 seasons of the Vikings' existence. Marshall was a 14-time captain for the Vikings who played in four Super Bowls.
Still alive in consideration for the HOF's Class of 2025 is Jared Allen, who is one of 25 modern-era semifinalists and will almost certainly be a finalist for the fifth consecutive year since becoming eligible.