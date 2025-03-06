Fear of ‘the real Sam Darnold’: Insider reveals Vikings’ free agency dilemma
- A possible explanation for why teams aren't banging at Darnold's door.
- Insider hearing that two years and $60 million could be Darnold's potential in free agency.
- Vikings' number for Darnold might be closer to $25 million.
If Sam Darnold reaches free agency before striking a new contract with the Minnesota Vikings, how many teams are going to be pursuit?
With just days until the March 10 negotiating period begins, Darnold doesn’t seem to be as coveted as a typical quarterback coming off a Pro Bowl season with 4,300 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 wins would be.
"I'm not getting a sense that there are teams banging on the door, trying to sign up Sam Darnold. I can't believe it," The Athletic's Diana Russini said Thursday on The Alec Lewis Show. "I've had some people around the league point to those last two games really hurting his stock, and there's an idea that maybe that's the real Sam Darnold."
Those last two games? Oh, right—the blowout losses the Vikings suffered in Week 18 to the Lions and in the first round of the playoffs to the Rams.
Detroit racked up 33 pressures on Darnold, comprised of 22 hurries, two sacks and nine hits. In the previous 16 games, opposing teams totaled 20+ pressures against Darnold just six times and no team topped 24. Then, against the Rams, he faced 27 pressures and was sacked nine times.
"I'm just telling you how some of the conversations I'm having from teams that are desperate, because I just think it's wild to believe that in this moment we have so many teams that are willing to do so much to get a quarterback yet they're not willing to take a shot on Sam Darnold. There is a disconnect," Russini explained.
Other tidbits from Russini via the pod:
How much is Darnold going to command? She's heard two years for $60 million.
"The question is, is that too high for Minnesota? And I believe it is," she said. "I think the number we're talking about here is in the range of [$25 million], maybe a little bit more. That's my sense from just reading the tea leaves here."
Are the Raiders interested in him? She's not getting strong Darnold vibes from Vegas.
How about the Colts? "Daniel Jones seems to be the one that they've got their eye on," she said.
The Giants? "I do think the Giants are watching the Darnold situation. Aaron Rodgers is on the table for them," Russini said. "They've definitely had some conversations with people in Darnold's camp about what this looks like, what he wants, would he come back to New York?"