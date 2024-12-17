Fiery Kevin O'Connell in postgame locker room: 'We are gifted absolutely nothing'
The Vikings picked up their 12th win of the season on Monday night against the Bears, which means we got another electric Kevin O'Connell postgame speech. Minnesota is now 7-1 at home and controls its own destiny to earn the NFC's No. 1 seed.
"First and foremost, we did exactly what we wanted to, coming back home. We continue to protect our home field. We will continue to fight to play as many games in this building as we possibly can," O'Connell declared. "There is a lot of great football out in front of us, but give it up for yourselves one time, 12 wins in the National Football League."
The Vikings have road games against the Seahawks and Lions left on the schedule, but only one guaranteed game at U.S. Bank Stadium remains against the Packers. If the regular season ended today, Minnesota would earn the No. 5 seed and open Wild Card Weekend on the road, but if they win their final three games, they'd have home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
"Special football team in here, but we gotta go earn everything that's out in front of us right now. We are gifted absolutely nothing. We're going to have to grind, going on the road for two of our last three," O'Connell said. "Can we be a championship team when it's not ideal terms? I believe we can. We proved it already. A lot of championship football out in front of this team, but we gotta go out and earn it."
O'Connell gave credit to Minnesota's defense, which held Chicago 1-of-12 on third downs and 1-of-3 on fourth downs. He gave game balls to defensive end Jonathan Greenard, linebacker Blake Cashman and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.
He also shouted out running back Aaron Jones and kicker Will Reichard.
The Vikings now have a short week as they travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks at 3:05 p.m. CT on Sunday. It's a game that they will need to have before two final NFC North games against the Packers and Lions to finish the year.
