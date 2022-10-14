Final Vikings-Dolphins Injury Report: D.J. Wonnum, Alexander Mattison Questionable

Vikings edge rusher D.J. Wonnum (illness) and running back Alexander Mattison (shoulder) are questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Miami.

Wonnum missed practice on both Thursday and Friday.

"We gave him another day to kind of turn over from that illness," Kevin O'Connell said. "Just a routine thing for him. He's feeling better. But we want to try to get him feeling as good as he can to get on the plane with us tomorrow. We'll see how he feels tomorrow. ... We do not want to put him in a position if he hasn't recovered enough by then."

It would be a big loss if Wonnum can't play. As their No. 3 edge rusher, he's averaging over 30 snaps per game and is tied for second on the team with 12 pressures. In that scenario, rookie Luiji Vilain would presumably be active for the first time as the fourth edge rusher behind Za'Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter, and Patrick Jones II.

As for Mattison, O'Connell thinks he'll be available for Sunday's game despite the questionable designation. Players can no longer be listed as probable on the injury report, but it sounds like that word describes Mattison's situation.

"He had a good week of practice and should be ready to go," O'Connell said.

Za'Darius Smith, Andrew Booth Jr., Akayleb Evans, and Jalen Nailor are all off the injury report and good to go for the game in Miami.

For the Dolphins, QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was officially ruled out. Teddy Bridgewater is listed as questionable, but Miami announced earlier this week that third-string rookie Skylar Thompson will get the start.

LT Terron Armstead, RB Raheem Mostert, TE Durham Smythe, and DB Elijah Cambell are also questionable for Miami. CB Kader Kohou is doubtful.

