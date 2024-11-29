Final Vikings injury report: Oliver out, Robinson questionable vs. Cardinals
Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (ankle/wrist) has been ruled out for a second consecutive game. He won't play against the Cardinals on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Left tackle Cam Robinson (foot) is officially questionable to play, although it's a good sign that he was a full participant in Friday's practice. His availability will be determined leading up to the game, perhaps in pregame warmups on Sunday morning. Special teams safety Jay Ward has also been ruled out.
With Oliver missing another game, the Vikings will lean on T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt against Arizona. They will also presumably elevate Nick Muse from the practice squad for the game to have another tight end available for depth purposes.
They'll certainly continue to miss Oliver, who is an excellent blocking tight end and had also emerged as a legitimate pass-catching weapon in the weeks before he got hurt against the Titans. The hope is that he'll be able to return to action next weekend against the Falcons.
Robinson appears to be on track to play in this game, barring a setback. Kevin O'Connell said Robinson looked good on Friday and he was encouraged by his full participation. If he does end up missing the game, David Quessenberry would get the start at left tackle.
This story will be updated when the Cardinals' final injury report is announced.