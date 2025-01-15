Five running backs Vikings could target in 2025 NFL Draft
The Vikings' season ended unceremoniously in Monday night's Wildcard Round loss to the Rams, which means offseason talk is already underway. With Aaron Jones and Cam Akers soon to be free agents, the running back position will be one of their biggest questions.
We already know the Vikings currently hold the No. 24 overall pick, but they currently only own two fifth-round picks as their only other selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. They could opt to add an option through the draft, so let's look at five potential targets they could have in March.
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
The running back position has been significantly devalued over the years, but Heisman trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty will likely not be available by the time the Vikings draft at No. 24. The second-best option could be Johnson. Minnesota sports fans might remember the 206 yards and three touchdowns he had against the Gophers last fall. In a normal draft, he might be the top RB off the board.
Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
Hampton also has a strong argument to be the second running back off the board and he also had success against the Gophers with 129 rushing yards last August. He's more dynamic as a receiver, with 38 receptions for 372 yards last season. He has the talent to contribute from day one in the NFL.
Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
Skattebo took the college football world by storm with 242 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns against Texas in the Peach Bowl. He had more than 1,700 rushing yards with the Sun Devils last season. At 5-foot-11, 215 pounds and on the older side, he could be a more realistic mid-round target.
Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
Judkins made one of college football's most dynamic two-man backfields this season at Ohio State alongside TreVeyon Henderson. He transferred to Columbus after playing his two seasons at Ole Miss, but his production didn't skip much of a beat. He doesn't have great production as a receiver, but he could be the downhill runner the Vikings need.
Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
This time last year, Gordon looked like a potential Heisman candidate and a future high-draft pick. His production dropped off dramatically from 1,732 rushing yards as a sophomore to only 880 as a junior. I think this could be a buy-low situation the Vikings look at in the later rounds, as Oklahoma State simply did not have the same team around Gordon in 2024.
