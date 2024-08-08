Football and politics: Michigan governor sneaks in jab at Vikings
Politics and football go together like fire and water but Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's entrance into the 2024 election as the vice-presidential candidate alongside Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has made the pairing slightly more palatable — while also opening the door for cheap shots.
On Wednesday, while the Harris-Walz ticket was campaigning in Detroit, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognized the fact that Walz was once an assistant coach on a high school football team that won a state championship in Minnesota 25 years ago. Then she springboarded off the football fact into a Vikings-Lions joke.
"He's a former solider and a state championship-winning football coach," Whitmer said of Walz. "I mean, maybe he should help out the Vikings since we smoked them twice last year."
Whitmer's quip drew a roar of laughter from the crowd. And, yes, it is true that he Lions beat the Vikings twice last season, though we'd be hard-pressed to say they "smoked" Minnesota. Detroit won by scores of 30-24 and 30-20 in Weeks 16 and 18.
Minnesota owns the all-time series against Detroit with a record of 80-43-2, with the next meeting between NFC North rivals set for Oct. 20 in Minneapolis.