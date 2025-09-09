Halftime message from O'Connell to McCarthy sparks wild Vikings comeback
As the Vikings ran into the visitor's locker room at Soldier Field at halftime of Monday night's season opener, very little had gone right for their offense.
The first six possessions of J.J. McCarthy's NFL debut had resulted in four three-and-outs and no touchdowns. The Vikings did have two field goals — one set up by a long Bears pass interference penalty, the other an impressive 59-yard blast by Will Reichard just before the half — but it had mostly been brutal to watch. McCarthy seemed to be making checks at the line of scrimmage late in the play clock, perhaps not trusting what he was seeing. The run game wasn't doing much. The pass game was a mess.
With just 80 total yards of offense on 19 plays, including a 28-yard pass in the final 20 seconds of the half that led to their second field goal, the Vikings were fortunate to only trail 10 to 6. After allowing a touchdown drive on the Bears' opening possession, Brian Flores' defense had stiffened, which kept Minnesota in the game.
In that locker room, head coach Kevin O'Connell went and found his 22-year-old quarterback, whose first two NFL quarters hadn't gone to plan. What he said to him was simple.
"I told him at halftime, 'You are going to bring us back to win this game,'" O'Connell said in his postgame press conference. "And the look in his eye was fantastic."
It didn't happen immediately. In fact, things got worse for McCarthy before they got better. But oh boy, did they eventually get better.
In the third quarter, the situation went from concerning slow start to all-out disaster. On the Vikings' first possession, McCarthy threw a pick-six to Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright that sent the Chicago faithful into elated celebration. Minnesota had the ball two more times in the quarter and went three-and-out two more times. The offense gained five total yards on nine plays in that quarter.
But the score remained 17-6 when Cairo Santos missed a field goal to start the fourth. And that's when McCarthy came to life. He led three straight touchdown drives, throwing for two scores and running for a third, to turn an 11-point deficit into a 10-point lead. The third touchdown set off an incredible celebration on the visiting sideline. And when the dust settled, the Vikings had escaped with a dramatic, historic, storybook 27-24 comeback victory in McCarthy's debut.
So much of the credit goes to McCarthy, who showed remarkable poise and resilience in leading his team back from the dead the way that he did in his first real NFL game. But that message from his head coach at halftime — that this was going to happen — sure didn't hurt.
"It meant everything," McCarthy said. "That guy is one of the best, if not the best head coach, in my opinion, in the National Football League. So any kind of compliment or belief like that, it means the world. That just gave me all the confidence to go out there and just execute the ball plays and have a fast arm and make quick, decisive decisions. And, you know, it worked out."
Knowing how much his coaches and his teammates believe in him, and trusting the work that he's put in to get to this point, McCarthy kept pushing forward on a night where almost nothing had gone to plan through three quarters. At one point — he thinks it was in the third quarter — he went into the huddle and tried to provide some confidence and some perspective to his teammates.
"We're so blessed to be able to play this game," he said postgame. "Every snap we get is a complete blessing. That's something I was mentioning to the guys in the huddle when we were down, like 'Where else would you rather be?' I feel like we did a great job, and this team showed a lot of poise and responded very well."