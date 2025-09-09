How J.J. McCarthy made NFL history in Vikings' 4th quarter comeback over Bears
What started in a rocky manner ended in history-making fashion for J.J. McCarthy, who led the Minnesota Vikings to a stunning fourth-quarter comeback in Monday's 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears.
With the Vikings trailing 17-6 with 12:18 left in the game, McCarthy led the Vikings to three unanswered touchdowns on successive drives.
In doing so, he set one record and also achieved a series of landmarks that will send the Vikings fanbase abuzz with excitement:
- The first player in NFL history to have three touchdowns in the 4th quarter of their NFL debut.
- The first quarterback since Steve Young in 1985 to overcome a 10-point 4th quarter deficit in their debut and win – and the only player to do it on the road since 1950.
- The first player since Cam Newton in 2011 to register 2+ passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in their NFL debut.
After a first half beset by dropped catches, delay of game penalties and a pick-six to former Viking Nahshon Wright, McCarthy burst into life in the fourth, finding Justin Jefferson with a 13-yard dart to reduce the deficit to 17-12.
With Brian Flores' defense suddenly purring and Bears quarterback Caleb Williams unable to advance, the Vikings quickly retook possession and embarked on a quick drive that culminated with a stunning pass from McCarthy to running back Aaron Jones Sr. for a 27-yard touchdown. He followed it with a pass to Adam Thielen for the two-point conversion.
Not enough? The Vikings once again took possession after a Chicago 3-and-out and with 7:24 remaining. They marched down the field on a 68-yard drive, with McCarthy taking the ball to the house all on his own – aided by some solid blocking from T.J. Hockenson.
It was a truly incredible — and historic — comeback in McCarthy's first NFL game.