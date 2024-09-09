How did various former Vikings do in Week 1 across the NFL?
Let's take a look at how some notable former Vikings players performed in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, starting with a concerning performance from the biggest name.
Falcons QB Kirk Cousins
Uh oh. Cousins was brutal in his Atlanta debut, throwing two interceptions in a home loss to the Steelers. More concerning is that he didn't look healthy. He struggled to drive the ball with velocity and didn't throw deep at all. The Falcons tried to work around Cousins' limitations, using zero play-action and having him take every snap out of pistol or shotgun. He wasn't under center a single time. If Cousins' Achilles is still an issue, the Falcons are in deep trouble.
Texans DE Danielle Hunter
Hunter was quiet in the box score with just one tackle and one pass breakup in his Houston debut, but he was still impactful in a victory over the Colts. Bigger days are likely ahead.
Raiders RB Alexander Mattison
Mattison had an impressive 31-yard touchdown reception where he hurdled a couple defenders and stayed on his feet. It was the Raiders' lone touchdown in a loss to the Chargers. He finished with 62 yards on 9 touches, while Zamir White had 44 yards on 15 touches.
Patriots WR K.J. Osborn
Osborn caught three of a team-high six targets for 21 yards in the Patriots' upset win over the Bengals. It'll be interesting to see how long New England sticks with Jacoby Brissett before giving rookie Drake Maye a chance.
Others
— Marcus Davenport had 0.5 sacks and four QB hits in an impressive Lions debut on Sunday Night Football. Can he stay healthy this year?
— Jordan Hicks had seven tackles for the Browns.
— D.J. Wonnum is on the PUP list for the Panthers.
Former Vikings who have been gone longer
— Stefon Diggs caught two touchdown passes but had just 33 yards in his Texans debut.
— Eric Kendricks was dominant for Mike Zimmer’s defense in the Cowboys’ opener, racking up 9 tackles, 2 sacks, and an interception.
— Za’Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson each had a sack for the Browns in the loss to Dallas.
— Adam Thielen caught 3 passes for 49 yards as the Panthers were stomped 47-10 by the Saints.