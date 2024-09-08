Kirk Cousins struggles in first game since leaving Vikings this offseason
On a day where the Vikings' current quarterback got off to a great start with his new team, their old quarterback did the opposite.
Kirk Cousins played his first game with the Falcons on Sunday after leaving the Vikings this spring to sign a four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta. It did not go well. He threw for just 155 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in an 18-10 home loss against the Steelers.
The Falcons had the ball and trailed by five late in the fourth quarter when Cousins threw a backbreaking pick.
Atlanta would get the ball back with less than 30 seconds on the clock, but Cousins was sacked by T.J. Watt to end the game.
It was a frustrating afternoon for the Falcons' entire offense, as they went 2 for 9 on third down and managed less than 230 total yards. Cousins also threw a pick in the first quarter and was involved in a fumble on a botched snap exchange from his center. He was only sacked twice, but that doesn't include two strip sacks from Watt that were negated by defensive penalties.
After taking a 10-6 lead late in the first half on a Cousins touchdown pass to Kyle Pitts, Atlanta was held scoreless while managing just 45 total yards after the break.
The 0-1 Falcons play a trio of 1-0 teams over the next three weeks. They face the Eagles in Philadelphia on Monday Night Football next week, followed by games against the Chiefs and Saints. Lots of eyes will be on Cousins on MNF eight days from now.
Meanwhile, the Vikings opened the post-Cousins era by dominating the Giants 28-6 at MetLife Stadium. It was their first win by at least 17 points since 2019. Sam Darnold, who was signed to a one-year deal to replace Cousins, went 19 of 24 for 208 yards, two touchdowns, and a deflected pick. Darnold's first 12 attempts of the day were all completed. His solid, efficient performance was highlighted by a 44-yard bomb to Justin Jefferson and TD connections with Jefferson and Jalen Nailor.
It's just one game and things can change quickly, but at least for now, the Vikings have to be feeling good about the direction they chose this offseason. They'll see Cousins and the Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 14.
