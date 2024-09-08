Kirk Cousins struggles in first game since leaving Vikings this offseason

Falcons second half drives today:

- 5 plays, 13 yds, fumbled bad snap

- 9 plays, 5 yds, punt (3rd down checkdown)

- 6 plays, 5 yds, punt (3rd down checkdown)

- 5 plays, 11 yds, punt (3rd down checkdown)

- 2 plays, 13 yards, interception

- 4 plays, -2 yards, game-ending sack pic.twitter.com/ZQd8p1tX15