Watch: Ex-Vikings CB Nahshon Wright snags pick-six off J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy just had his "welcome to the NFL" moment on Monday Night Football.
In the third quarter of his debut against the Bears, the Vikings' 22-year-old quarterback faced an all-out pressure from Dennis Allen's defense. McCarthy tried to hit Justin Jefferson on an out-breaking route near the left sideline, but Nahshon Wright jumped the pass and took it all the way to the other end zone for a 74-yard pick-six.
If that name sounds familiar at all, it's because Wright spent last season on the Vikings' practice squad after being acquired from the Cowboys for Andrew Booth Jr. in an August swap of struggling former Day 2 draft picks. Wright appeared in one game for the Vikings on special teams. After being released in April, he signed with the Bears. Wright reportedly had a strong training camp, and injuries to Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon put him on the field on Monday night.
He made the most of the opportunity.
At the time of this story's publication, McCarthy's first game has been a complete disaster. He completed just five of his first nine pass attempts for 48 yards and the pick-six. A 28-yard completion to Jalen Nailor just before halftime was his only real positive moment in the passing game in the first half.
The Vikings trailed 17-6 after the Wright interception touchdown. Follow along with our live updates here.