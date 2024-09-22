How Stefon Diggs, Cam Akers and Danielle Hunter did in returns to Minneapolis
U.S. Bank Stadium is familiar territory for Stefon Diggs, Cam Akers and Danielle Hunter, but on Sunday, the trio of former Vikings were on the unfamiliar, opposing sideline with the Houston Texans.
Ultimately, the result for the trio was a negative as they were on the wrong end of a 34-7 blowout loss, but the individual results weren’t all bad for the three former Vikings despite the lopsided final score.
Most impressive of the bunch was Diggs, who played for the Vikings from 2015-19 before being traded to the Buffalo Bills and then to the Texans ahead of this NFL season. Diggs was the game’s leading receiver, catching 10 passes for 94 yards. He didn’t score, but was effective throughout.
Diggs even completed a pass on a trick play, hitting Dare Ogunbowale for a 13-yard gain.
Akers, who tore his Achilles in his sixth game with the Vikings after an early-season trade, was thrust into the starting running back role with Joe Mixon ruled out due to an ankle injury. The rushing attack was largely ineffective with Akers getting the majority of the carries, rushing nine times for 21 yards, but he did have an 8-yard touchdown reception for the Texans’ only score.
Hunter, who had spent his entire nine-year NFL career in Minnesota until this season, had a pair of tackles, including one for loss in his return to Minneapolis. Hunter didn’t have a sack, but he did create a lot of pressure on Sam Darnold going up against right tackle Brian O’Neill. While the Texans defense couldn’t stop the Vikings, they did rack up four sacks and six tackles for loss.
Lots of eyes were on the returning Vikings, but there were a few current Vikings who were on the Texans roster a year ago who got a chance to beat up on their former team: Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman, and Shaq Griffin. Greenard, who spent the first five seasons of his career in Houston before signing with the Vikings this offseason, in particular showed the Texans they might have made a mistake.
Greenard was an unstoppable force in the Vikings' pass rush, recording three sacks on a day the Vikings had five sacks and nine tackles for loss in all in a dominant showing. Greenard had four tackles overall and was a big reason why the Vikings defense was so effective.
Cashman, who spent the last two seasons with the Texans, had four tackles. Griffin, who was cut by the Texans last year, had three.
All in all, the former Vikings were subject to a loud and raucous U.S. Bank Stadium that was eagerly celebrating a blowout. The former Texans showed their ex-team they shouldn't have let them go.