How to Watch Vikings vs. Browns: TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Betting Line, Start Time

The Vikings have an opportunity today to win their second straight home game and get back to .500 on the season, but they're going to have to go through one of the best teams in the NFL to do it.

This is a marquee matchup between a pair of teams that could pretty easily be 3-0. The Vikings shot themselves in the foot in their first two road games, while the 2-1 Browns came a couple mistakes away from beating the Chiefs in Week 1. Both teams are coming off of impressive performances last Sunday and looking for more.

One of the big storylines surrounding this game is Kevin Stefanski's return to Minnesota, where he spent the first 14 seasons of his NFL coaching career before taking over the Browns and establishing himself as one of the league's best young coaches. Although the Stefanski vs. Mike Zimmer chess match will be a fascinating one when the Browns have the ball, this is going to come down to the execution of the players on the field.

Vikings-Browns Preview: Cleveland's Loaded Roster Presents Big Challenge

If the Vikings can find a way to win this one, it'll be a statement victory for a team that was written off by most analysts after an 0-2 start. Beating one of the best teams in the league would show that the Vikings are likely going to be a legitimate factor in the NFC this season. But it's not going to be easy. The Browns want to keep pace with the leaders in the AFC North, and their running game and pass rush could pose serious problems for Minnesota.

This should be fun.

Here's how to watch:

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Game Time: 12:00 pm. CT

TV Channel: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber)

Betting line: Browns -2, O/U 51.5

Online/Streaming: FUBO TV (free seven-day trial)

