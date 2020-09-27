How to Watch Vikings vs. Titans: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

Time to find out if the Vikings can show any signs of life or if the nightmare season is going to continue. With their backs against the wall, Mike Zimmer's team has a tough matchup against an undefeated Titans team.

Despite being banged up, the Vikings have the talent to win this game in fan-less U.S. Bank Stadium. But they have to actually go out and execute, something they've done very little of in the first two weeks of the season. This should be interesting, at the very least.

Here's everything you need to get ready for the game.

Will's pick: Titans 27, Vikings 17

Unfortunately for the Vikings, these first two weeks didn't look like a fluke. This is a team with major holes at guard, defensive tackle, and cornerback, with a struggling quarterback and some key injuries not helping things either. The Vikings are probably still going to win 5-7 games because they have plenty of talent and some young players should improve, but I can't pick them to win this week based on what I've seen so far.

Last week's pick: Vikings 30, Colts 24. Season record: 1-1

Mark Fields II and George Iloka are the two practice squad players who have been promoted to the active roster for this game. Look for the inactive lists for both teams at around 10:30 a.m. central. Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary during the game. Happy football Sunday, folks!

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Fans allowed: None

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Titans -2.5

TV Channel: CBS (Andrew Catalon, A.J. Ross, James Lofton)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman)

Online/Streaming: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

